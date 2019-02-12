Mayank Agarwal lands bat sponsorship from CEAT

The 27-year-old was hugely appreciated for his impressive debut as he scored vital 76 in his debut innings and laid the foundation for an emphatic India win at Melbourne, to give the tourists 2-1 lead in the four-match series. But to everyone's surprise, a prolific batsman like Agarwal had no sponsors on his bat.

Finally, the upcoming batsman got a sponsor for his bat as CEAT Ltd. announced its association with the talented right-handed top-order batsman. The cricketer walked into the middle with the newly sponsored sticker during the Irani Cup for Rest of India against Vidarbha. The Karnataka batsman scored 95 off 134 deliveries with 10 fours and three sixes.

This endorsement makes Mayank a valuable addition to team CEAT, which also has the likes of Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill and Harmanpreet Kaur. He will now be seen playing with a CEAT bat in all formats of the game.

Mayank Agarwal made his mark by becoming the top scorer for India at the 2010 Under-19 World Cup. His remarkable performance in the 2017-18 Ranji Season, where he scored over a 1000 runs earned him the Madhavrao Scindia Award that is presented to the highest run-scorer in the season. That performance paved the way for his entry into Kings XI Punjab at the 2018 IPL auction.

Commenting on the endorsement, Mr Anant Goenka, MD, CEAT Limited, said, "We are glad to bring on board the extremely talented cricketer, Mayank Agarwal to represent the CEAT brand. At CEAT we strive to identify talent and encourage them in their cricketing journey. We believe that Mayank has all the qualities to become the next big thing in Indian cricket. We wish him all the very best and welcome him to the CEAT family.

On his association with CEAT Ltd., Mayank Agarwal said, "I am extremely proud to associate with CEAT, and it's an honour for me to represent the brand, both on and off the cricket field. CEAT has a long and illustrious history in cricket, and it gives me a great sense of pride and responsibility to join the group of talented and successful cricketers at CEAT."