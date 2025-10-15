Cricket Mayank Yadav set to be released by LSG? IPL Pace Sensation staring down Retention Uncertainty By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 13:51 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Mayank Yadav, once hailed as the Indian Premier League's newest pace sensation, now faces an uncertain future as Lucknow Super Giants are reportedly set to release him ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

His blistering fast deliveries made headlines last season, startling even seasoned international batsmen and triggering instant discussions about his prospects for Team India. There was genuine momentum to include him in India's planning for the T20 World Cup 2026, given selectors' enthusiasm for his raw pace and match-winning potential.

However, Yadav's journey took a harsh turn after he suffered significant back and toe injuries, forcing him onto the sidelines during crucial periods. These physical setbacks led to his exclusion from the national team setup; as his fitness struggles continued, attention from selectors waned and his name dropped off the core group considered for major tournaments. As the IPL 2026 auction looms, sources close to LSG suggest that the franchise is likely to let go of Yadav, opting for fresh talent to bolster their bowling attack.

After a meteoric rise in IPL 2024, where Mayank played just 4 matches, he was handed a gigantic financial deal by the Super Giants. In IPL 2025, Mayank Yadav earned a salary of ₹11 crore with Lucknow Super Giants, a massive amount in his budding career. But his returns were a modest one, as Mayank only managed 2 matches in the IPL 2025 season, where he picked up 2 wickets.

His potential earned him vital opportunities, but injuries have disrupted his progress at exactly the time when competition for fast-bowling slots is intensifying both nationally and within the IPL circuit.

Currently, Yadav has not received injury support guarantees nor an extended contract offer, making his release from LSG likely unless he stages a remarkable comeback. The 23-year-old was not called up by Uttar Pradesh for the first two Ranji Trophy matches, which further puts his fitness in doubt, and his LSG future, in jeopardy.