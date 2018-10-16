MeToo wave hit BCCI CEO Rahul Johri goes on leave

The CoA asked Johri for explanation but he preferred to avail leave to prepare his his explanation. "It is a purely anonymous complaint. It is on an unknown Twitter handle and it pertains to a period much sbefore he (Johri) joined BCCI. The CoA felt it would only be fair to us and him that we give him a chance to explain," CoA chief Vinod Rai was quoted as saying by the ESPNCricinfo.

Earlier, the CoA had also "exempted" him, at his request, from attending the ICC's chief executive committee meeting later this week in Singapore.

ALSO READ: CoA ASKS EXPLANATION FROM JOHRI

Author Harnidh Kaur had posted the allegations by an unnamed victim, who claimed to be an ex-colleague of Johri at the Discovery Channel. Johri worked in various positions with the channel from 2001 to 2016 before taking over as the BCCI CEO.

"had emails sent about a BUNCH of head honchos in media. survivor has asked to not put out all the names. Rahul Johari, your #timesup #metoo," read the tweet by Kaur which was accompanied by screenshots, detailing the alleged incident.

Reacting to the post, the Supreme Court-appointed CoA led by Rai sought an explanation from Johri without specifying any timeline for its course of action. "The reports disclose allegations of sexual harassment made against Johri, by an unnamed person through a twitter handle. The allegations also relate to his previous employment with a large media house," said the COA statement

"Though, the said allegations do not pertain to his employment with the BCCI, the Committee of Administrators of the BCCI has deemed it appropriate to seek an explanation from Mr Johri in relation to the allegations. He has been asked to submit his explanation within a week. Future course of action will be considered on receipt of his explanation," the statement added.