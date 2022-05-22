MI vs DC IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights, Scorecard

Delhi's loss to Mumbai meant, RCB are through to the playoffs of the ongoing IPL edition.

So, as it stands, the teams to make it to the playoffs this season are - Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In their must-win tie, after being sent into bat, Delhi Capitals rode on a strong fifth-wicket partnership between Rishabh Pant and Rovman Powell to put up 159/7 in 20 overs.

1

53678

The Capitals got off to a shaky start as Jasprit Bumrah led the attack to restrict DC to 37/2 in the powerplay. Powell and Pant fought back with a partnership of 77 off 44 to set a target of 160.

It was Bumrah who enjoyed a good day at the Wankhede, returning with a three-wicket haul, as Ramandeep Singh pocketed two.

In reply, MI registered their worst-ever powerplay this season as they were restricted to 27 for the loss of one wicket. Skipper Rohit Sharma (2 off 13) had a dismal innings before Anrich Nortje put him out of his misery.

But following the powerplay, Kishan along with Dewald Brevis gave the chase a much-needed boost with a solid second-wicket partnership. The duo stitched together 51 off 37 to overcome the slow start.

After the duo set up the stand, Tilak Varma (21 off 17) and Tim David (34 off 11) finished off the match with a sizzling stand of 50 off 20. RCB who were watching the game with baited breath, enter the playoffs as Capitals miss out. Mumbai Indians finish the season off with a win.

Here are the post match comments from the winning captain, losing captain, man of the match along with the full list of award winners from MI vs DC IPL 2022 match:

Rohit Sharma (Winning Captain): I said it at the toss as well, we were here to win the game. I know teams were watching us keenly. But we just wanted to finish on a high, take some positives and try to see what we did wrong, learn from our mistakes. All we wanted to do was come out and rectify those mistakes. Once we lost eight on the trot, it was tough. It's never easy when you lose games like that. All we wanted to do was to just come out and see where we made mistakes and try to rectify those mistakes. I thought we did pretty much well in the second half of the tournament. So a lot of positives came out of the second half, something we can pride ourselves in. We just wanted to finish on a high. (159) When they got o 160 I was nervous cause it was not a 160 pitch. There was a lot of help for the bowlers, as we saw in the first innings when we were bowling. It was a slowish kind of a pitch and got sluggish toward the end as well. It wasn't coming onto the bat. But when you restrict an opposition to 150-160 and it's just about you getting one good partnership and you're in. That's what happened with Ishan and Brevis. They got that crucial partnership and got us in a good situation. (On the season) To be honest, there are a lot of things, the collective performance was missing. If the bowlers did well the batters didn;t chip in or if the batters didntWe didn't come together as a group performing. Some days it was the bowling unit who was doing pretty well and the batters didn't cash in. If batters did well, then bowlers were off the radar a little bit. That was happening throughout the season. When you want to win games, tournaments, qualifications and all of those, you have to perform in all three departments. That's something we missed in the first half but the second half was brilliant. Yes it was a bit too late, but at least we can take something from this tournament. Every time we go into the auction, that is something we plan for, keeping one eye on who is going to play for us for a couple of cycles and then invest in them. They might not come good in the first or second season but that is something we take pride in, getting a few of those youngsters who can eventually go on to play for their country and come and play for Mumbai as well and perform really well. Congratulations to them (RCB), they've qualified. All four teams - they've played consistent cricket and may the best team win. For us we finished off well.

Rishabh Pant (Losing Captain): I think most of the game we were on top, on a few occasions when we were on top we let it slip away from our grasp. We've been doing that throughout the tournament and weren't good enough to win this match. It's not about pressure, it should have been better planning and better execution. We have to learn from our mistakes and come back next season. I think we were 5-6 runs short. We've bowled well throughout the tournament, but dew came in on the latter half of today's match and we missed our execution. We didn't bowl to our planning. It's hard but we've got to take it on our chin and learn and look ahead. (On not reviewing Tim David edge behind) I thought there was something, but everyone standing in the circle wasn't convinced, I asked if we should go up, but at the end we didn't take the review. (Chat with Ponting) We thought we'll tell the bowlers to keep it simple, keep doing what we've been doing and not try too many things because in these crunch games, we don't have to create something different. We just have to keep doing the things that are working for us and keep believing that.

Jasprit Bumrah (Player of the Match): Nothing special. Just trying to have fun, enjoying my game and be clear whenever I'm bowling. Very happy how this game went. Usually the wicket here is quite fast, there's pace and bounce. But today it was slow and the bounce was low. There wasn't much swing, so we assessed it and executed our plans accordingly. (Role in the dressing) Basically helping them (youngsters) out. When you're new to the game you have to learn a lot about the game. At the heat of the moment there's a lot of noise and lot of expectations. This is when the seniors come in and build an atmosphere around them. Improving your game is a yearly progress. We will try and analyse what did we do wrong when we come back next year. We will try to start again with a fresh mind next year. (More wickets in the second half of the tournament) Absolutely nothing. I was very happy with my rhythm. Came on the back of two great Test matches. I try to keep things simple, have my own execution and am just following the process.

Tim David (MI): It's nice to finish with a win. It's a good feeling. We got close the other night. We can't ask for more than to finish with a win. Ishan as he walked out told me the wickets gone flatter . I think I hit of couple of baby sixes. So it was holding a little bit with the slower balls but you just have to hold your shape, back your game, keep it simple. I think there was a couple of baby sixes today so I got away with a couple. I think it's just about repetition and trying to hold your shape. Maybe early on in the season, I might have been leaning back on the ball and hitting it in the air so I worked really hard on trying to stay over the ball. It's been tough but our last six games, we played some really good cricket as a team. We won four games which is really promising for our group. We got a bit of confidence from that so that's really important for us moving forward. (On being a former RCB player) I got a message from RCB players. Faf sent me a picture of him, Maxi and Virat all in MI kit. Maybe I'll have to post to Instagram later. (About the first ball edge behind) I heard a noise I wasn't sure. When there was no review, crack on. I didn't think I hit it at the time, I thought I hit my pad. But that's how I'm going.

MI vs DC 2022 Awards (Every award - Rs 1 Lakh)

Punch Super Striker of the match: Tim David (MI) 34 off 11 deliveries with a strike rate of 309.09

Dream11 Game Changer of the match: Jasprit Bumrah - 101 fantasy points

Unacademy Let's Crack It sixes award: Tim David (MI) - 4 sixes

Cred Power player of the match: Jasprit Bumrah (MI) for 2 for 11 for two overs in the powerplay

Upstox most valuable asset of the match: Tim David (MI)

Swiggy InstaMart Fastest Delivery of the match: Anrich Nortje clocked the fastest delivery 150.3km/hr

RuPay on the go fours of the match: Rishabh Pant - 4 fours

Player of the match: Jasprit Bumrah (MI)