Australia comeback story out of control, says ex-skipper Michael Clarke

The former Australia captain confirmed he has been in touch with Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland, but not to put himself forward for an international return three years after his last appearance for his country.

Clarke tweeted: "This article is out of control! Let me make very clear that I have not sent any formal offer to James Sutherland to come back and play cricket.

"I sent him a message as a friend offering to help Australian cricket in ANY way I could (this could mean mentoring the under 14s).

"I won't be batting in the nets in India in preparation for a comeback and as I have always said the game owes me nothing, I owe it everything. Have a great Sunday."

Steve Smith and David Warner were last month banned from international and Australian domestic cricket for a year for their part in Cameron Bancroft's attempt to alter the condition of the ball during the third Test against South Africa. Both were also banned from playing the IPL this year.

Bancroft was suspended for nine months after admitting he used sandpaper to do the deed in Cape Town.

A day after the scandal broke out, Clarke was asked whether he would consider returning to skipper the national side.

"If I was asked by the right people, then I would think about my answer," Clarke said on Channel Nine's Sports Sunday.

When he was pressed for a more specific answer, he told the Daily Telegraph: "I've never cared about age. Brad Hogg played at 45.

"I don't think it's about a number. I think it's about commitment and devotion.

"It's like getting back on a bike. I'm as fit and healthy as I've ever been. The time away has been great for my body."

