Mike Hesson set to apply for India coach job

However, the only stumbling block on his way could be his role as the chief coach of Kings XI Punjab in the IPL. If he indeed apply for the job, Hesson might have to show the willingness to step down from his role with Kings XI.

Hesson is a popular coach and shared wonderful rapport with New Zealand cricketers during his tenure as the Kiwis coach. Hesson was often credited with effecting a turnaround in NZ's fortune in his time as their coach.

However, his the start of his stint as the Kiwis coach was mired in controversy as he instated Brendon McCullum as captain in the place of Ross Taylor. But Hesson and McCullum introduced a brand of aggressive cricket that changed the way New Zealand played cricket and made them a consistent outfit.

Under the watch of Hesson and McCullum, New Zealand had also reached the final of the 2015 World Cup and also notched up some impressive Test victories.

At this point, Hesson, as per a report in CricketNext, is studying the conditions laid down by BCCI for the India head coach role. Jonty Rhodes has applied for the role of fielding coach while incumbent head coach Ravi Shastri has gained an automatic entry into the candidates' list.