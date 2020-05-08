Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Misbah-ul-Haq advocates resumption of cricket with right safety barriers

By
Misbah-ul-Haq advocates resumption of cricket with right safety barriers
Misbah-ul-Haq advocates resumption of cricket with right safety barriers

Karachi, May 8: Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq said being confined to home due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown can become depressing and wants some cricket activities to resume soon even if the matches have to take place behind closed doors with proper safety barriers.

There are reports that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) was contemplating rescheduling and organising the three Test matches against Pakistan in August behind closed doors at Manchester and Southampton.

Misbah said he would love to see some cricket activities resume at the international level and has no problems in playing in empty stadiums.

"It is not an ideal situation for anyone because of this coronavirus pandemic and obviously the health and well-being of everyone should be our top priority. But if matches can be held even in empty stadiums with the right safety barriers ... I would have no problems," he said.

The former skipper said that the players have had nothing much to do except stay indoors for the last two months since the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was called off due to the global health crisis in March.

"Everyone is confined and I just think that if even if it can be made possible to bring some live cricket action to people sitting at home it would do them a lot of good," Misbah said.

"It becomes depressing when you have nothing to do and hear about mostly COVID-19 news all the time. In this situation if sports can be resumed and if cricket can be started at least it will allow the people to watch cricket at home."

Misbah, who took charge last year in September, said if the right safety barriers and precautions are put in place for players, match officials and other stake holders, cricket boards can move forward. He, however, reminded that boards will have to follow their government instructions on the coronavirus.

German football league Bundesliga is set to resume on May 16 and Misbah said it was a positive news. "But even they first got clearance from their government. Cricket boards also will have to do that," he said.

The 45-year-old said the players were responsible for maintaining fitness standards during these testing times and he expects them to be in top condition whenever cricket resumes.

"I told them as cricket professionals it is their individual responsibility to take care of themselves and their fitness. Because they can be called on duty anytime," he said.

He said he had told the players fitness standards are essential nowadays because if they are fit they can also get back to form and match fitness quickly.

More MISBAH UL HAQ News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, May 8, 2020, 10:45 [IST]
Other articles published on May 8, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue