Mitchell Starc announces T20I retirement for Australia - Numbers at a Glance
Published: Tuesday, September 2, 2025

Sauradeep Ash

Mitchell Starc, Australia's premier left-arm fast bowler, has announced his retirement from T20 Internationals as of 2025 to focus on prolonging his Test and ODI career.

The 35-year-old star expressed his desire to remain fresh and fully committed to upcoming Test tours, the Ashes series, and the 2027 ODI World Cup. Starc made his T20I debut in 2012 and retires as Australia's leading pace bowler in the format with 79 wickets, second only to spinner Adam Zampa's 130 wickets.

Starc highlighted that Test cricket has always been his highest priority, although he cherished every T20I game he played, especially the 2021 T20 World Cup victory with Australia.

"Test cricket is and has always been my highest priority. I have loved every minute of every T20 game I have played for Australia, particularly the 2021 World Cup, not just because we won but the incredible group and the fun along the way," Starc was quoted as saying by ACB in a statement.

"Looking ahead to an away Indian Test tour, the Ashes and an ODI World Cup in 2027, I feel this is my best way forward to remain fresh, fit and at my best for those campaigns. It also gives the bowling group time to prepare for the T20 World Cup in the matches leading into that tournament," he added.

His retirement marks a significant transition in Australian cricket as the team loses one of its most influential white-ball pacers ahead of the next T20 World Cup scheduled in India and Sri Lanka in early 2026. The chief selector, George Bailey, praised Starc's illustrious T20 career and affirmed that Starc remains focused on continuing his contribution to Test and ODI cricket.

Mitchell Starc T20I Career

Matches: 65

Wickets: 79

Bowling Average: 23.81

Economy Rate: 7.74 runs per over

Strike Rate: 18.46 balls per wicket

Best Bowling in an Innings: 4/20