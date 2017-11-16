Pakistan's Moammad Hafeez suspended from bowling for illegal action

Dubai, November 16: Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez has been suspended from bowling in international cricket for a third time by the ICC after his action was deemed to be illegal.

Breaking news: Mohammad Hafeez's bowling action has been found illegal again. Suspended until he rectifies it. Eligible to bowl in PSL though. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) November 16, 2017

The veteran all-rounder - renowned for his ability to restrict batsmen in limited-overs matches - was reported for a suspect action following Pakistan's third ODI against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi last month.

After his action was independently assessed at Loughborough University in England, Hafeez has now been suspended from bowling once again.

An ICC statement read: "The assessment revealed the majority of his deliveries exceeded the 15 degrees level of tolerance permitted under the regulations."

BREAKING: The bowling action of Pakistan's @MHafeez22 has been found to be illegal and he has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect. https://t.co/nTrd6XkSx1 pic.twitter.com/39z91gcD7Z — ICC (@ICC) November 16, 2017

Hafeez suffered the same fate in December 2014, before being cleared to resume bowling the following April when his action was found to be legal.

He was then suspended for a second time in June 2015, with his remodelled action subsequently cleared last November.

The 37-year-old can once again apply for a re-assessment after modifying his action.

Source: OPTA