Mohammad Nabi steps down as Afghanistan captain, says 'he and team management not on same page'

"Our T20 World Cup journey came to an end, with a result that not we nor our supporters were expecting. We are as frustrated as you are with the outcome of matches," Nabi said in his tweet.

Nabi has captained the side in 35 T20Is - first leading them in 2013 - with Afghanistan winning 16 of those matches. The skipper explained in his tweet that the 'selection committee and I were not on the same page which had implications on the team balance'.

The all-rounder, however, claimed that he would continue as a player and will be available 'when the management and team needs' him. The veteran Afghanistan all-rounder led the team to the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup, where rain hampered Afghanistan's chances against New Zealand and Ireland.

In his Twitter post, Nabi (34) further wrote, "From the last one year, our team preparation was not to a level that a captain would want it or needed for a big tournament. Moreover, in some of the last tours the team management, selection committee and I were not on the same page which had implications on the team balance.

"Therefore, with due respect, effectively immediately I announce to STEP DOWN as a CAPTAIN & will continue to play for my country when the management & team need me.

"I thank every single one of you from the bottom of my heart who came to the grounds despite matches being affected by the rain and those who supporters us worldwide, your love truly means a lot to us. Long live Afghanistan."

Afghanistan ended the Super 12 stage with no wins in three completed games, almost pulling off a heist against Australia, eventually losing by just four runs after a spectacular cameo from Rashid Khan.