Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Coach Mike Hesson Declares Mohammed Nawaz the Best Spinner in World Cricket Ahead of the Asia Cup, Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson has labelled Mohammed Nawaz as the best spinner in world cricket, highlighting his recent performance against Afghanistan. Nawaz will lead Pakistan's spin attack alongside other talented bowlers. By Mykhel Team Updated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 21:54 [IST]

-MyKhel Team

Pakistan's head coach, Mike Hesson, has stirred the pot ahead of the Asia Cup match against India. He boldly declared left-arm spinner Mohammed Nawaz as the top spinner in world cricket.

Nawaz recently showcased his skills with a five-wicket haul against Afghanistan in a T20 final in Sharjah. He will lead Pakistan's spin attack alongside wrist spinners Sufiyan Muqeem and Abrar Ahmed.

Hesson's remarks echo the confidence of past cricket legends like Imran Khan, who once praised Wasim Akram, Javed Miandad, and Abdul Qadir as the best in their fields. However, Hesson's claims lack conviction, especially when considering Nawaz's current ICC T20I ranking of 30, which contradicts his assertion.

Spin Bowling Options

Despite the ranking discrepancy, Hesson emphasised Pakistan's diverse spin options. "We've got Mohamed Nawaz, who's the best spin bowler in the world at the moment," he stated. The team also includes Abrar and Sufiyan. Saim Ayub is now among the top 10 all-rounders globally, according to Hesson.

Salman Ali Agha, although primarily a Test spinner for Pakistan, adds depth to their spin arsenal. If conditions favour pace, Pakistan can rely on five pacers capable of varying speed and swing to suit different surfaces.

Batting Line-up Development

Hesson addressed concerns about Pakistani batters' ability to handle wrist spinners. He pointed out their success against Afghanistan's formidable spin attack on challenging pitches. "We managed to score 70 more than our opposition," he noted.

The batting line-up, featuring Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Hasan Nawaz, and Muhammad Harris, is still evolving. Hesson acknowledged their inconsistency but stressed the importance of collective performance over individual brilliance.

Performance in Sharjah

Reflecting on their recent tri-series final win by 75 runs on a tough track, Hesson highlighted their ability to adapt. "Even in the final, 120 was plenty on that pitch and we got 140," he said. The team scored above par in every game in Sharjah.

Pakistan achieved scores of 200 and 180 in other matches and chased down 150 in what Hesson described as their poorest performance. He expressed hope that playing on good pitches would help players find form and contribute significantly.

Excitement for Upcoming Matches

Hesson, with experience as an IPL coach and TV pundit, is eager for the upcoming matches. "Being right there amongst such a highly charged audience is going to be exciting," he remarked. His anticipation reflects the intensity of the competition ahead.

The coach remains optimistic about Pakistan's prospects despite challenges. The team's blend of spin and pace options offers flexibility for various conditions. As they prepare for high-stakes encounters, Hesson's confidence in his squad's capabilities remains unwavering.

With inputs from PTI