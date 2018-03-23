Mohammed Shami confessed to having extra-marital affairs in front of BCCI: Reports

BCCI exonerates Shami | Mohammed Bhai introduced girls to Shami: Hasin Jahan | Shami relieved | Know How Shami was probed

No sooner than the cricketer's innocence was proved, the board immediately issued the Grade 'B' annual contract to the Bengal speedster, under which he'll get Rs 3 crore.

This development paved way for the cricketer to play in the Indian Premier League for his franchise the Delhi Daredevils, starting April 7.

The BCCI had withheld Shami's contract after Jahan made a series of allegations, including adultery and domestic violence, and lodged a police complaint against him. Shami has denied all the allegations stating that it's a move to ruin his career.

However, if reports are to be believed then the cricketer confessed to having extra-marital affair in front of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) appointed ACU.

According to a report published by DNA, the 27-year-old cricketer admitted in front of the investigators that he did have physical relations with the Pakistani woman Alishba and went to Dubai after South Africa tour to spend some time with her.

It is reported that Shami lied about the alleged financial transaction, allegedly done by London-based businessman Mohammed bhai via Alishba in Dubai. Shami reportedly did those transactions in order to spend time with the woman friends in Dubai, during Indian cricket team's return from South Africa.

"ACSU checked all his bank accounts details and found no 'suspicious entry' whatsoever. It was found out that Shami was only cooking up stories of 'financial gains' from a businessman to somehow go and spend time with his female friends outside his marriage," DNA quoted a BCCI insider as saying.

After BCCI absolved him of all the charges in the corruption case, Shami told media persons that he was hurt but relieved as he could never cheat on his country.

"I was under tremendous pressure but now I feel relieved after BCCI cleared me of wrong-doing. I was hurt that my loyalty and commitment towards my nation was questioned. But I had full faith in BCCI's investigation process. I am looking forward towards getting back on the field," Shami told media persons on Thursday.

One of India's craftiest fast bowlers of recent times, Shami said that the past two weeks were extremely tough for him and that he had to go through a lot in the past 10-15 days.