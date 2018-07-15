Mohammed Shami a 'sex addict', BCCI a pack of 'rogues': Hasin Jahan's fresh charge

Jahan, who is set to start her career in the Bollywood, after signing a film has also started sharing her workout videos in which the former model could be seen working hard on her fitness.

In the month of March, Jahan had accused Shami of having extramarital affair and attempt to rape and murder along with domestic assault charges. Just before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018, she even went on claiming that the Bengal pacer was involved in match-fixing.

The cricketer had to go through a lot and later he was given a clean chit by the BCCI's anti-corruption unit from the charges of match-fixing. The Amroha-born cricketer even suffered a road accident and mostly sat on the benches for his team Delhi Daredevils during the IPL.

Jahan has now claimed that she'd soon make a Bollywood debut from a film titled Fatwa, directed by Amjad Khan.

She was quoted by Mumbai Mirror report as saying, "I will be playing a journalist in Fatwa."

Jahan has now called her cricketer husband Shami a 'sex addict' and even targetted the BCCI for letting Shami go. She further said that she would not have married Shami if she wanted to be in the limelight.

"If I really wanted to be in the limelight, I wouldn't have married Shami. I would have married a tycoon. I would have shifted to Mumbai long ago," she said

"I did what I did because of my future and that of my daughter's," she continued.

Jahan also added that her husband wanted a divorce.

"He wanted a divorce, not because I didn't have the requisite virtues, but because he wanted to indulge his vices."

She also went onto say that Shami had kept limitations on her. "I was hardly ever allowed to go outside freely. Sitting in a room, I had come to weigh 80 kilos. I had a child to raise and I did not have any alternative source of income. Why would I divorce my husband?", she questioned.

"BCCI! Do you really expect more from that pack of rogues?", reacted Jahan when asked about BCCI clearing Shami's allegations.

She also continued saying that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee's main aim was to protect her.

Didi was very maternal when she met me, but she and the Kolkata police only protected me. They did not support me. They supported Shami. That's why he hasn't been arrested," she stated.

Jahan also added that it was she who groomed the cricketer, who at the start of his career, was unable to frame a sentence when she met him for the first time during an IPL function.

"I groomed him," she said.

"He might have a change of heart later. He might even come back. For five years, I suffered like an abla naari. I'm now going to pick myself up. But I've learnt this one thing, you must protest the minute you're oppressed. Silence just spells destruction," she concluded.