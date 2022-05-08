Most 100 Partnership in IPL History: Chennai Super Kings lead IPL 2022 with most century stands

Mumbai, May 8: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings may not have had a memorable outing in IPL 2022 as the results didn't go their way more often than not. But the Yellow Brigade has achieved some milestones in the ongoing season with some superlative batting and bowling performances.
In IPL 2022, CSK already posted the highest partnership of the season and has posted several big stands. In their first match against old rivals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, CSK batters Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa shared a massive 165-run partnership.
Later, Super Kings' new opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway shared a massive 182-run partnership against Sunrisers Hyderabad. It was the fourth highest-opening stand of all time in the IPL.
A couple of games later, Gaikwad and Conway once again as the duo shared another hundred-run opening stand. Against Delhi Capitals, they shared a 110-run partnership and gave CSK another fine start.
Earlier, Rajasthan Royals' opening duo of Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal notched up a stand of 155 against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium.
Gujarat Titans' opening pair of Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha shared a partnership of 106 runs against Mumbai Indians.
Most 100+ Opening Partnerships in IPL 2022:
182 Ruturaj Gaikwad-Devon Conway v SRH
155 Jos Buttler-Devdutt Padikkal v DC
106 Wriddhiman Saha-Shubman Gill v MI
110 Ruturaj Gaikwad-Devon Conway v DC
Here we take a look at the most century stands from batters for their respective IPL franchise in the history of the league.
|S.No
|Batters
|Team
|No. of stands
|1
|AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli
|RCB
|10
|2.
|Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli
|RCB
|9
|3.
|Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner
|SRH
|6
|4.
|Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul
|PBKS
|5
|5.
|Jonny Bairstow, David Warner
|SRH
|5
|6.
|Gautam Gambhir, Robin Uthappa
|KKR
|5
|7.
|Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson
|SRH
|4
|8.
|Chris Gayle, KL Rahul
|KXIP/PBKS
|4
|9.
|Shikhar Dhawan, Gautam Gambhir
|Delhi Daredevils
|3
|10.
|Mike Hussey, Suresh Raina
|CSK
|3
|11.
|Brendon McCullum, Dwayne Smith
|CSK & GL
|3
|12.
|Swapnil Asnodkar, Graeme Smith
|RR
|2
|13.
|Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad
|CSK
|2
|14.
|Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw
|Delhi Capitals
|2
|15.
|Tillakaratne Dilshan, Chris Gayle
|RCB
|2
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.