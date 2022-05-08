Most 100 Partnership in IPL History: Chennai Super Kings lead IPL 2022 with most century stands

In IPL 2022, CSK already posted the highest partnership of the season and has posted several big stands. In their first match against old rivals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, CSK batters Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa shared a massive 165-run partnership.

Later, Super Kings' new opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway shared a massive 182-run partnership against Sunrisers Hyderabad. It was the fourth highest-opening stand of all time in the IPL.

A couple of games later, Gaikwad and Conway once again as the duo shared another hundred-run opening stand. Against Delhi Capitals, they shared a 110-run partnership and gave CSK another fine start.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals' opening duo of Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal notched up a stand of 155 against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium.

Gujarat Titans' opening pair of Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha shared a partnership of 106 runs against Mumbai Indians.

Most 100+ Opening Partnerships in IPL 2022:

182 Ruturaj Gaikwad-Devon Conway v SRH

155 Jos Buttler-Devdutt Padikkal v DC

106 Wriddhiman Saha-Shubman Gill v MI

110 Ruturaj Gaikwad-Devon Conway v DC

Here we take a look at the most century stands from batters for their respective IPL franchise in the history of the league.

S.No Batters Team No. of stands 1 AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli RCB 10 2. Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli RCB 9 3. Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner SRH 6 4. Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul PBKS 5 5. Jonny Bairstow, David Warner SRH 5 6. Gautam Gambhir, Robin Uthappa KKR 5 7. Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson SRH 4 8. Chris Gayle, KL Rahul KXIP/PBKS 4 9. Shikhar Dhawan, Gautam Gambhir Delhi Daredevils 3 10. Mike Hussey, Suresh Raina CSK 3 11. Brendon McCullum, Dwayne Smith CSK & GL 3 12. Swapnil Asnodkar, Graeme Smith RR 2 13. Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 2 14. Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw Delhi Capitals 2 15. Tillakaratne Dilshan, Chris Gayle RCB 2