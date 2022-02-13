Most Expensive Uncapped Players in IPL 2022: Full List of Highest-Paid Uncapped Players in IPL Season 15

Young India pacer Avesh Khan was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for a whopping amount of Rs 10 crore and emerged as the highest in the history of IPL for uncapped players.

Avesh Khan - who played for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 - was the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 24 scalps for Delhi Capitals. However, the franchise didn't go for him and the new franchise LSG surpassed the others to land the right-arm quick from Madhya Pradesh in their squad.

There were several other uncapped players who received handsome bids at the auction table. Young Shahrukh Khan - who has been a formidable finisher of repute in the domestic circuit - was taken for a 'mic-drop' deal of Rs 9 crore by Punjab Kings.

His bidding started at a mere base price of Rs 40 lakh, the talented cricketer from Tamil Nadu saw interests from Chennai Super Kings and others but eventually, his previous franchise won the bid.

Rajasthan's former one-season wonder Rahul Tewatia was lapped up by Gujarat Titans for a mind-boggling Rs 9 crore.

Uncapped batsman Rahul Tripathi, who has been consistent in the league, very deservingly crossed the million-dollar mark at Rs 8.50 crore. Like SRK, CSK too showed interest in the right-handed batsman from Maharashtra but were outbid by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Here we take a look at the most expensive uncapped players in IPL 2022 Auction:

Avesh Khan (Base price Rs 20 lakh) - Sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 10 crore

Shahrukh Khan (Base price Rs 40 lakh) - Sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 9 crore

Rahul Tewatia (Base price Rs 40 lakh) - Sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 9 crore

Rahul Tripathi (Base price Rs 40 lakh) - Sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 8.50 crore

Tim David (Base price Rs 40 lakh) - Sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 8.25 crore

Shivam Mavi (Base price Rs 40 lakh) - Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 7.75 crore

Abhishek Sharma (Base price Rs 40 lakh) - Sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 6.5 crore

Kartik Tyagi (Base price Rs 20 lakh) - Sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 4 crore

Riyan Parag (Base price Rs 30 lakh) - Sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3.8 crore

Harpreet Brar (Base price Rs 20 lakh) - Sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 3.8 crore

Anuj Rawat (Base price Rs 20 lakh) - Sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 3.40 crore

Dewald Brevis (Base price Rs 20 lakh) - Sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 3 crore

R Sai Kishore (Base price Rs 20 lakh) - Sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 3 crore

Abhinav Sadarangi (Base price Rs 20 lakh) - Sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 2.6 crore

Shahbaz Ahamad (Base price Rs 20 lakh) - Sold to RCB for Rs 2.40 crore

KS Bharat (Base price Rs 20 lakh) - Sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore

Murugan Ashwin (Base price Rs 20 lakh) - Sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.60 crore