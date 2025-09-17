Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: Pathum Nissanka claims 1st Spot - Top Ten Run Scorers, Teamwise Top 5 on September 15 before PAK vs UAE

Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: The Asia Cup 2025, hosted in the UAE, is the 17th edition of the prestigious cricket tournament organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).
Running from September 9 to September 28, it features eight teams in a T20I format, split into two groups: Group A (India, Pakistan, Nepal, UAE) and Group B (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Oman).
Matches are played across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, with key venues like Sheikh Zayed Stadium and Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The tournament begins with a group stage, where each team plays three matches, followed by Super Four and knockout stages, culminating in the final on September 28 in Dubai.
UAE has beaten Oman in the first match of September 15. Sri Lanka also beat Hong Kong in the second match of the day.
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|HS
|Average
|Strike Rate
|4s
|6s
|P Nissanka (SL)
|2
|118
|68
|59.00
|151.28
|12
|3
|Litton Das (BAN)
|3
|96
|59
|32.00
|126.31
|10
|1
|Nizakat Khan (HKG)
|3
|94
|52*
|47.00
|120.51
|6
|3
|Muhammad Waseem (UAE)
|2
|88
|69
|44.00
|115.78
|9
|3
|Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG)
|2
|83
|53
|41.50
|224.32
|3
|8
|Sediqullah Atal (AFG)
|2
|73
|73*
|73.00
|137.73
|6
|3
|A Sharafu (UAE)
|2
|73
|51
|36.50
|132.72
|10
|2
|Mohammad Haris (PAK)
|2
|69
|66
|34.50
|143.75
|7
|3
|Towhid Hridoy (BAN)
|3
|69
|35*
|34.50
|106.15
|2
|1
|Sahibzada Farhan (PAK)
|2
|69
|40
|34.50
|94.52
|2
|3
**All Stats updated on September 16 after Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match