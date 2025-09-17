English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: Pathum Nissanka claims 1st Spot - Top Ten Run Scorers, Teamwise Top 5 on September 15 before PAK vs UAE

By MyKhel Staff

Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: The Asia Cup 2025, hosted in the UAE, is the 17th edition of the prestigious cricket tournament organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Running from September 9 to September 28, it features eight teams in a T20I format, split into two groups: Group A (India, Pakistan, Nepal, UAE) and Group B (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Oman).

Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 Pathum Nissanka claims 1st Spot - Top Ten Run Scorers Teamwise Top 5

Matches are played across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, with key venues like Sheikh Zayed Stadium and Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The tournament begins with a group stage, where each team plays three matches, followed by Super Four and knockout stages, culminating in the final on September 28 in Dubai.

UAE has beaten Oman in the first match of September 15. Sri Lanka also beat Hong Kong in the second match of the day.

Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: Top 10 Run Scorers on September 17

Player Matches Runs HS Average Strike Rate 4s 6s
P Nissanka (SL) 2 118 68 59.00 151.28 12 3
Litton Das (BAN) 3 96 59 32.00 126.31 10 1
Nizakat Khan (HKG) 3 94 52* 47.00 120.51 6 3
Muhammad Waseem (UAE) 2 88 69 44.00 115.78 9 3
Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG) 2 83 53 41.50 224.32 3 8
Sediqullah Atal (AFG) 2 73 73* 73.00 137.73 6 3
A Sharafu (UAE) 2 73 51 36.50 132.72 10 2
Mohammad Haris (PAK) 2 69 66 34.50 143.75 7 3
Towhid Hridoy (BAN) 3 69 35* 34.50 106.15 2 1
Sahibzada Farhan (PAK) 2 69 40 34.50 94.52 2 3

**All Stats updated on September 16 after Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match

Asia Cup 2025 Team-wise Top 5 Run Scorers

Afghanistan

  1. Azmatullah Omarzai - 83
  2. Sediqullah Atal - 73
  3. Mohammad Nabi - 48
  4. Rahmanullah Gurbaz - 43
  5. Rashid Khan - 23

Hong Kong

  1. Nizakat Khan - 118
  2. Zeeshan Ali - 58
  3. Babar Hayat - 57
  4. Yasim Murtaza - 52
  5. Yasim Murtaza - 49

India

  1. Abhishek Sharma - 61
  2. Suryakumar Yadav - 54
  3. Tilak Varma - 31
  4. Shubman Gill - 30
  5. Shivam Dube - 10

UAE

  1. Muhammad Waseem - 88
  2. Alishan Sharafu - 73
  3. Muhammad Zohaib - 23
  4. Harshit Kausik - 21
  5. Asif Khan - 4

Oman

  1. Hammad Mirza - 32
  2. Aryan Bisht - 24
  3. Shakeel Ahmed - 24
  4. Jatinder Singh - 24
  5. Vinayak Shukla - 22

Bangladesh

  1. Litton Das - 96
  2. Towhid Hridoy - 69
  3. Tanzid Hasan - 66
  4. Shamim Hossain - 53
  5. Jaker Ali - 53

Pakistan

  1. Mohammad Haris - 69
  2. Sahibzada Farhan - 69
  3. Fakhar Zaman - 40
  4. Mohammad Nawaz - 19
  5. Faheem Ashraf - 8

Sri Lanka

  1. Pathum Nissanka - 118
  2. Kamil Mishara - 65
  3. Kusal Perera - 29
  4. Wanindu Hasaranga - 20
  5. Kusal Mendis - 14

Asia Cup 2025 Highest Scores

  1. Sediqullah Atal - 73 vs Hong Kong
  2. Muhammad Waseem - 69 vs Oman
  3. Mohammad Haris - 66 vs Oman
  4. Litton Fas - 59* vs Hong Kong
  5. Azmatullah Omarzai - 53 vs Hong Kong
  6. Alishan Sharafu - 51 vs Oman
  7. Pathum Nissanka - 50 vs Bangladesh

Asia Cup 2025 Most Sixes

  1. Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG) - 5
  2. Abhishek Sharma (IND) - 5
  3. Babar Hayat (HKG) - 4
  4. Shaheen Afridi - 4
  5. Mohammad Haris (PAK) - 3

Story first published: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 9:06 [IST]
