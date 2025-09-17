World Athletics Championships 2025: Sarvesh Kushare Promises To 'Keep Pushing For More' After PB In Tokyo

Cricket Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: Pathum Nissanka claims 1st Spot - Top Ten Run Scorers, Teamwise Top 5 on September 15 before PAK vs UAE

Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: The Asia Cup 2025, hosted in the UAE, is the 17th edition of the prestigious cricket tournament organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Running from September 9 to September 28, it features eight teams in a T20I format, split into two groups: Group A (India, Pakistan, Nepal, UAE) and Group B (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Oman).

Matches are played across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, with key venues like Sheikh Zayed Stadium and Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The tournament begins with a group stage, where each team plays three matches, followed by Super Four and knockout stages, culminating in the final on September 28 in Dubai.

UAE has beaten Oman in the first match of September 15. Sri Lanka also beat Hong Kong in the second match of the day.

Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: Top 10 Run Scorers on September 17

Player Matches Runs HS Average Strike Rate 4s 6s P Nissanka (SL) 2 118 68 59.00 151.28 12 3 Litton Das (BAN) 3 96 59 32.00 126.31 10 1 Nizakat Khan (HKG) 3 94 52* 47.00 120.51 6 3 Muhammad Waseem (UAE) 2 88 69 44.00 115.78 9 3 Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG) 2 83 53 41.50 224.32 3 8 Sediqullah Atal (AFG) 2 73 73* 73.00 137.73 6 3 A Sharafu (UAE) 2 73 51 36.50 132.72 10 2 Mohammad Haris (PAK) 2 69 66 34.50 143.75 7 3 Towhid Hridoy (BAN) 3 69 35* 34.50 106.15 2 1 Sahibzada Farhan (PAK) 2 69 40 34.50 94.52 2 3

**All Stats updated on September 16 after Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match

Asia Cup 2025 Team-wise Top 5 Run Scorers

Afghanistan

Azmatullah Omarzai - 83 Sediqullah Atal - 73 Mohammad Nabi - 48 Rahmanullah Gurbaz - 43 Rashid Khan - 23

Hong Kong

Nizakat Khan - 118 Zeeshan Ali - 58 Babar Hayat - 57 Yasim Murtaza - 52 Yasim Murtaza - 49

India

Abhishek Sharma - 61 Suryakumar Yadav - 54 Tilak Varma - 31 Shubman Gill - 30 Shivam Dube - 10

UAE

Muhammad Waseem - 88 Alishan Sharafu - 73 Muhammad Zohaib - 23 Harshit Kausik - 21 Asif Khan - 4

Oman

Hammad Mirza - 32 Aryan Bisht - 24 Shakeel Ahmed - 24 Jatinder Singh - 24 Vinayak Shukla - 22

Bangladesh

Litton Das - 96 Towhid Hridoy - 69 Tanzid Hasan - 66 Shamim Hossain - 53 Jaker Ali - 53

Pakistan

Mohammad Haris - 69 Sahibzada Farhan - 69 Fakhar Zaman - 40 Mohammad Nawaz - 19 Faheem Ashraf - 8

Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka - 118 Kamil Mishara - 65 Kusal Perera - 29 Wanindu Hasaranga - 20 Kusal Mendis - 14

Asia Cup 2025 Highest Scores

Sediqullah Atal - 73 vs Hong Kong Muhammad Waseem - 69 vs Oman Mohammad Haris - 66 vs Oman Litton Fas - 59* vs Hong Kong Azmatullah Omarzai - 53 vs Hong Kong Alishan Sharafu - 51 vs Oman Pathum Nissanka - 50 vs Bangladesh

Asia Cup 2025 Most Sixes

Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG) - 5 Abhishek Sharma (IND) - 5 Babar Hayat (HKG) - 4 Shaheen Afridi - 4 Mohammad Haris (PAK) - 3