Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma 1st - Top Ten Run Scorers, Teamwise Top 5 on September 28 before IND vs PAK Final

Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: The Asia Cup 2025, hosted in the UAE, is the 17th edition of the prestigious cricket tournament organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).
Running from September 9 to September 28, it features eight teams in a T20I format, split into two groups: Group A (India, Pakistan, Nepal, UAE) and Group B (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Oman).
Matches are played across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, with key venues like Sheikh Zayed Stadium and Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The tournament begins with a group stage, where each team plays three matches, followed by Super Four and knockout stages, culminating in the final on September 28 in Dubai.
|Player
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|SR
|4s
|6s
|Abhishek Sharma (IND)
|6
|309
|75
|51.50
|204.63
|31
|19
|Pathum Nissanka (SL)
|6
|261
|107
|43.50
|160.12
|23
|11
|Saif Hassan (BAN)
|4
|178
|69
|44.50
|128.05
|8
|12
|Sahibzada Farhan (PAK)
|6
|160
|58
|26.66
|107.38
|9
|8
|Kusal Perera (SL)
|6
|146
|58
|24.33
|139.04
|15
|3
|Tilak Varma (IND)
|6
|144
|49*
|48.00
|132.11
|9
|6
|Towhid Hridoy (BAN)
|6
|139
|58
|27.80
|113.93
|6
|3
|Fakhar Zaman (PAK)
|6
|135
|50
|27.00
|117.39
|14
|3
|Mohammad Haris (PAK)
|6
|131
|66
|26.20
|136.45
|13
|4
|Kusal Mendis (SL)
|5
|122
|74*
|30.50
|124.48
|13
|3
**All Stats updated on September 28