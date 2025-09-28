Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson on the verge of Two Records ahead of India vs Pakistan Final

Cricket Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma 1st - Top Ten Run Scorers, Teamwise Top 5 on September 28 before IND vs PAK Final

Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: The Asia Cup 2025, hosted in the UAE, is the 17th edition of the prestigious cricket tournament organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Running from September 9 to September 28, it features eight teams in a T20I format, split into two groups: Group A (India, Pakistan, Nepal, UAE) and Group B (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Oman).

Matches are played across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, with key venues like Sheikh Zayed Stadium and Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The tournament begins with a group stage, where each team plays three matches, followed by Super Four and knockout stages, culminating in the final on September 28 in Dubai.

Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: Top 10 Run Scorers on September 28

Player Mat Runs HS Ave SR 4s 6s Abhishek Sharma (IND) 6 309 75 51.50 204.63 31 19 Pathum Nissanka (SL) 6 261 107 43.50 160.12 23 11 Saif Hassan (BAN) 4 178 69 44.50 128.05 8 12 Sahibzada Farhan (PAK) 6 160 58 26.66 107.38 9 8 Kusal Perera (SL) 6 146 58 24.33 139.04 15 3 Tilak Varma (IND) 6 144 49* 48.00 132.11 9 6 Towhid Hridoy (BAN) 6 139 58 27.80 113.93 6 3 Fakhar Zaman (PAK) 6 135 50 27.00 117.39 14 3 Mohammad Haris (PAK) 6 131 66 26.20 136.45 13 4 Kusal Mendis (SL) 5 122 74* 30.50 124.48 13 3

**All Stats updated on September 28

Asia Cup 2025 Team-wise Top 5 Run Scorers

Afghanistan

Mohammad Nabi - 108 Sediqullah Atal - 91 Azmatullah Omarzai - 89 Rahmanullah Gurbaz - 57 Rashid Khan - 47

Hong Kong

Nizakat Khan - 118 Zeeshan Ali - 58 Babar Hayat - 57 Yasim Murtaza - 52 Yasim Murtaza - 49

India

Abhishek Sharma - 309 Tilak Varma - 129 Shubman Gill - 115 Sanju Samson - 108 Suryakumar Yadav - 71

UAE

Muhammad Waseem - 102 Alishan Sharafu - 85 Rahul Chopra - 38 Muhammad Zohaib - 27 Dhruv Parashar - 22

Oman

Hammad Mirza - 83 Aamir Kaleem - 79 Jatinder Singh - 57 J Ramanandi - 25 Shakeel Ahmed - 24

Bangladesh

Saif Hassan - 178 Towhid Hridoy - 139 Litton Das - 119 Shamim Hossain - 97 Jaker Ali - 71

Pakistan

Sahibzada Farhan - 160 Fakhar Zaman - 135 Mohammad Haris - 131 Mohammad Nawaz - 107 Shaheen Afridi - 83

Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka - 261 Kusal Perera - 146 Kusal Mendis - 122 Dasun Shanaka - 93 Kamindu Mendis - 85

Asia Cup 2025 Highest Scores

Pathum Nissanka - 107 vs India Abhishek Sharma - 75 vs Bangladesh Abhishek Sharma - 74 vs Pakistan Kusal Mendis - 74 vs Afghanistan Sediqullah Atal - 73 vs Hong Kong Saif Hassan - 69 vs India Muhammad Waseem - 69 vs Oman Pathum Nissanka - 68 vs Hong Kong Mohammad Haris - 66 vs Oman Dasun Shanaka - 64 vs Bangladesh

Asia Cup 2025 Most Sixes

Abhishek Sharma (IND) - 19 Saif Hassan (BAN) - 12 Pathum Nissanka (SL) - 11 Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG) - 8

Mohammad Nabi (AFG) - 8

Sahibzada Farhan (PAK) - 8

Shaheen Afridi (PAK) - 8 Dasun Shanaka (SL) - 7