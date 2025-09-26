Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav Swells Lead- Top Ten Wicket-Takers, Teamwise Top 5 on Sep 27 after India beat Sri Lanka

Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025: The Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage has come to it's end, marking the end of the knockouts. Bitter-rivals India and Pakistan will face each other in the final for the first-time in Asia Cup's 41-year history.
The grand finale will be staged on September 28 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai- a venue, where India lifted the Champions Trophy title earlier this year in February.
In the last fixture, India defeated Sri Lanka emphatically in Super Over to maintain their unbeaten streak in the tournament.
While team progress grabs headlines, individual brilliance has also shaped the competition. Bowlers, in particular, have been the game-changers, with both pacers and spinners leaving a significant mark on the tournament.
The wicket-takers' chart has become one of the most closely followed aspects of this stage, as every breakthrough could tilt momentum in these crunch fixtures. Fans and experts are keenly watching which bowlers can carry their form into the final and decide the outcome of this year's championship.
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Balls
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4
|5
|Kuldeep Yadav (IND)
|2025-2025
|6
|6
|127
|21.1
|-
|128
|13
|4/7
|9.84
|6.04
|9.76
|1
|-
|Junaid Siddique (UAE)
|2025-2025
|3
|3
|54
|9.0
|-
|57
|9
|4/18
|6.33
|6.33
|6.00
|2
|-
|Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK)
|2025-2025
|6
|6
|125
|20.5
|-
|144
|9
|3/17
|16.00
|6.91
|13.88
|-
|-
|Mustafizur Rahman (BAN)
|2025-2025
|6
|6
|138
|23.0
|-
|171
|9
|3/20
|19.00
|7.43
|15.33
|-
|-
|Haris Rauf (PAK)
|2025-2025
|4
|4
|88
|14.4
|-
|115
|9
|3/33
|12.77
|7.84
|9.77
|-
|-
|PW Hasaranga (SL)
|2025-2025
|6
|6
|144
|24.0
|-
|156
|8
|2/22
|19.50
|6.50
|18.00
|-
|-
|Saim Ayub (PAK)
|2025-2025
|6
|5
|102
|17.0
|-
|112
|8
|3/35
|14.00
|6.58
|12.75
|-
|-
|Rishad Hossain (BAN)
|2025-2025
|5
|5
|96
|16.0
|-
|112
|8
|2/18
|14.00
|7.00
|12.00
|-
|-
|Taskin Ahmed (BAN)
|2025-2025
|4
|4
|96
|16.0
|-
|137
|8
|3/28
|17.12
|8.56
|12.00
|-
|-
|PVD Chameera (SL)
|2025-2025
|6
|6
|144
|24.0
|1
|199
|7
|2/29
|28.42
|8.29
|20.57
|-
|-
*Updated after IND vs SL, Super 4 match on 27th Sep
Afghanistan
Noor
Ahmad
-
4
Rashid Khan - 3
Gulbadin Naib - 2
Azmatullah Omarzai - 3
Fazalhaq Farooqi - 2
Hong Kong
Ayush
Shukla
-
4
Ateeq Iqbal - 3
Ehsan Khan - 2
Yasim Murtaza- 2
KD Shah- 2
India
Kuldeep
Yadav
-
13
Shivam Dube - 5
Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya - 4
Jasprit Bumrah - 5
Varun Chakaravarthy - 5
UAE
Junaid
Siddique
-
9
Simranjeet Singh - 3
Muhammad Jawadullah - 3
Haider Ali- 2
Dhruv Parashar 1
Bangladesh
Rishad
Hossain
-
8
Mustafizur Rahman - 9
Taskin Ahmed - 8
Tanzim Hasan Sakib - 4
Mahedi Hasan - 6
Pakistan
Saim
Ayub
-
8
Abrar Ahmed - 5
Shaheen Shah Afridi - 9
Faheem Ashraf - 3
Haris Rauf - 9
Sri Lanka
Dushmantha
Chameera
-
7
Wanindu Hasaranga - 8
Nuwan Thushara - 6
MD Shanaka- 5
Maheesh Theekshana- 3
Oman
Shah
Faisal
-
5
Amir Kaleem - 5
Hassnain Shah - 1
S Shrivastava - 1
Mohammad Nadeem - 1
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Balls
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4
|5
|PW Hasaranga (SL)
|2022-2025
|12
|12
|282
|47.0
|-
|326
|17
|3/21
|19.17
|6.93
|16.58
|-
|-
|Haris Rauf (PAK)
|2022-2025
|10
|10
|208
|34.4
|-
|268
|17
|3/29
|15.76
|7.73
|12.23
|-
|-
|HH Pandya (IND)
|2016-2025
|14
|14
|261
|43.3
|1
|327
|15
|3/8
|21.80
|7.51
|17.40
|-
|-
|Rashid Khan (AFG)
|2016-2025
|11
|11
|258
|43.0
|-
|275
|14
|3/22
|19.64
|6.39
|18.42
|-
|-
|B Kumar (IND)
|2016-2022
|6
|6
|138
|23.0
|3
|123
|13
|5/4
|9.46
|5.34
|10.61
|1
|1
|Kuldeep Yadav (IND)
|2025-2025
|6
|6
|127
|21.1
|-
|128
|13
|4/7
|9.84
|6.04
|9.76
|1
|-
|Taskin Ahmed (BAN)
|2016-2025
|11
|11
|234
|39.0
|1
|275
|13
|3/28
|21.15
|7.05
|18.00
|-
|-
|Mustafizur Rahman (BAN)
|2016-2025
|11
|11
|252
|42.0
|-
|305
|13
|3/20
|23.46
|7.26
|19.38
|-
|-
|Amjad Javed (UAE)
|2016-2016
|7
|7
|138
|23.0
|-
|169
|12
|3/25
|14.08
|7.34
|11.50
|-
|-
|Mohammad Naveed (UAE)
|2016-2016
|7
|7
|166
|27.4
|2
|145
|11
|3/14
|13.18
|5.24
|15.09
|-
|-