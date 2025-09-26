ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: From Healy to Harmanpreet to Wolvaart - Meet the Eight Captains

Cricket Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav Swells Lead- Top Ten Wicket-Takers, Teamwise Top 5 on Sep 27 after India beat Sri Lanka

Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025: The Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage has come to it's end, marking the end of the knockouts. Bitter-rivals India and Pakistan will face each other in the final for the first-time in Asia Cup's 41-year history.

The grand finale will be staged on September 28 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai- a venue, where India lifted the Champions Trophy title earlier this year in February.

In the last fixture, India defeated Sri Lanka emphatically in Super Over to maintain their unbeaten streak in the tournament.

While team progress grabs headlines, individual brilliance has also shaped the competition. Bowlers, in particular, have been the game-changers, with both pacers and spinners leaving a significant mark on the tournament.

The wicket-takers' chart has become one of the most closely followed aspects of this stage, as every breakthrough could tilt momentum in these crunch fixtures. Fans and experts are keenly watching which bowlers can carry their form into the final and decide the outcome of this year's championship.

Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025: Top 10 Wicket-Takers on September 27

Player Span Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 Kuldeep Yadav (IND) 2025-2025 6 6 127 21.1 - 128 13 4/7 9.84 6.04 9.76 1 - Junaid Siddique (UAE) 2025-2025 3 3 54 9.0 - 57 9 4/18 6.33 6.33 6.00 2 - Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK) 2025-2025 6 6 125 20.5 - 144 9 3/17 16.00 6.91 13.88 - - Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) 2025-2025 6 6 138 23.0 - 171 9 3/20 19.00 7.43 15.33 - - Haris Rauf (PAK) 2025-2025 4 4 88 14.4 - 115 9 3/33 12.77 7.84 9.77 - - PW Hasaranga (SL) 2025-2025 6 6 144 24.0 - 156 8 2/22 19.50 6.50 18.00 - - Saim Ayub (PAK) 2025-2025 6 5 102 17.0 - 112 8 3/35 14.00 6.58 12.75 - - Rishad Hossain (BAN) 2025-2025 5 5 96 16.0 - 112 8 2/18 14.00 7.00 12.00 - - Taskin Ahmed (BAN) 2025-2025 4 4 96 16.0 - 137 8 3/28 17.12 8.56 12.00 - - PVD Chameera (SL) 2025-2025 6 6 144 24.0 1 199 7 2/29 28.42 8.29 20.57 - -

*Updated after IND vs SL, Super 4 match on 27th Sep

Asia Cup 2025 Team-wise Top 5 Wicket-Takers

Afghanistan

Noor Ahmad - 4

Rashid Khan - 3

Gulbadin Naib - 2

Azmatullah Omarzai - 3

Fazalhaq Farooqi - 2

Hong Kong

Ayush Shukla - 4

Ateeq Iqbal - 3

Ehsan Khan - 2

Yasim Murtaza- 2

KD Shah- 2

India

Kuldeep Yadav - 13

Shivam Dube - 5

Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya - 4

Jasprit Bumrah - 5

Varun Chakaravarthy - 5

UAE

Junaid Siddique - 9

Simranjeet Singh - 3

Muhammad Jawadullah - 3

Haider Ali- 2

Dhruv Parashar 1

Bangladesh

Rishad Hossain - 8

Mustafizur Rahman - 9

Taskin Ahmed - 8

Tanzim Hasan Sakib - 4

Mahedi Hasan - 6

Pakistan

Saim Ayub - 8

Abrar Ahmed - 5

Shaheen Shah Afridi - 9

Faheem Ashraf - 3

Haris Rauf - 9

Sri Lanka

Dushmantha Chameera - 7

Wanindu Hasaranga - 8

Nuwan Thushara - 6

MD Shanaka- 5

Maheesh Theekshana- 3

Oman

Shah Faisal - 5

Amir Kaleem - 5

Hassnain Shah - 1

S Shrivastava - 1

Mohammad Nadeem - 1

Most Wickets In Asia Cup T20 History

Player Span Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 PW Hasaranga (SL) 2022-2025 12 12 282 47.0 - 326 17 3/21 19.17 6.93 16.58 - - Haris Rauf (PAK) 2022-2025 10 10 208 34.4 - 268 17 3/29 15.76 7.73 12.23 - - HH Pandya (IND) 2016-2025 14 14 261 43.3 1 327 15 3/8 21.80 7.51 17.40 - - Rashid Khan (AFG) 2016-2025 11 11 258 43.0 - 275 14 3/22 19.64 6.39 18.42 - - B Kumar (IND) 2016-2022 6 6 138 23.0 3 123 13 5/4 9.46 5.34 10.61 1 1 Kuldeep Yadav (IND) 2025-2025 6 6 127 21.1 - 128 13 4/7 9.84 6.04 9.76 1 - Taskin Ahmed (BAN) 2016-2025 11 11 234 39.0 1 275 13 3/28 21.15 7.05 18.00 - - Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) 2016-2025 11 11 252 42.0 - 305 13 3/20 23.46 7.26 19.38 - - Amjad Javed (UAE) 2016-2016 7 7 138 23.0 - 169 12 3/25 14.08 7.34 11.50 - - Mohammad Naveed (UAE) 2016-2016 7 7 166 27.4 2 145 11 3/14 13.18 5.24 15.09 - -