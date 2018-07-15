Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

MS Dhoni completes 10000 ODI runs; becomes first batsman to enter elite club with 50+ average

Posted By:
MS Dhoni becomes 4th Indian batsman to score 10,000 runs in ODIs
London, July 14: Veteran India batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday became the fourth Indian to reach the milestone of 10,000 runs in ODIs during the second match of the three-game series against England here on Saturday (July 14).

The 37-year-old former India skipper joined an elite list which features some of India's greatest batsmen in Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid.

The right-handed batsman from Ranchi who batted all through his career at No. 5 and 6 is the only player to reach the milestone with an average of 50+.

He is now the fifth fastest batsman to score 10,000 ODI runs (273 innings); behind Tendulkar, Ganguly, Ponting and Kallis.

Dhoni needed just 33 runs to achieve the milestone and he did it with a single in the 43rd over of the second ODI between India and England at the iconic Lord's Stadium. Dhoni is currently placed 12th in the list of all-time highest run-getters in ODIs.

Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara is the only wicketkeeper-batsman to feature in the list with 14,234 runs to his name. He is the second highest run-getter in the ODIs, behind only the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Earlier in the day, Dhoni also became the fourth wicket-keeper to complete 300 ODI catches after Adam Gilchrist (417), Mark Boucher (403) and Kumar Sangakkara (402).

Here's how cricketing fraternity greeted Dhoni:


For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
WI 354, 129/10 (45.0 vs BAN 149
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Sunday, July 15, 2018, 0:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 15, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue