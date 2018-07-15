MS Dhoni completes 10000 ODI runs; becomes first batsman to enter elite club with 50+ average

The right-handed batsman from Ranchi who batted all through his career at No. 5 and 6 is the only player to reach the milestone with an average of 50+.

MS Dhoni today completed 10,000 runs in ODIs. In terms of balls faced, he (11,321) is the second fastest to the milestone only behind Sanath Jayasuriya who completed 10,000 runs off 11,296 balls. #EngvInd — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 14, 2018

He is now the fifth fastest batsman to score 10,000 ODI runs (273 innings); behind Tendulkar, Ganguly, Ponting and Kallis.

MS Dhoni has now scored 9826 ODI runs for India, together with his 174 for Asian Cricket Council XI adding up to 10000 — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) July 14, 2018

Dhoni needed just 33 runs to achieve the milestone and he did it with a single in the 43rd over of the second ODI between India and England at the iconic Lord's Stadium. Dhoni is currently placed 12th in the list of all-time highest run-getters in ODIs.

Dhoni is the only player in the ODI history to achieve all these. #MSD10000 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) July 14, 2018

Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara is the only wicketkeeper-batsman to feature in the list with 14,234 runs to his name. He is the second highest run-getter in the ODIs, behind only the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

He is the 4th Indian to achieve the feat.#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/vDsWgUZoXQ — BCCI (@BCCI) July 14, 2018

Players to complete 10,000 ODI runs, in chronological order:



Tendulkar, 2001

Inzamam, 2004

Ganguly, 2005

Jayasuriya, 2005

Lara, 2006

Dravid, 2007

Ponting, 2007

Kallis, 2009

Jayawardene, 2011

Sangakkara, 2012

Dilshan, 2015

DHONI, 2018#MSD10000 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) July 14, 2018

Earlier in the day, Dhoni also became the fourth wicket-keeper to complete 300 ODI catches after Adam Gilchrist (417), Mark Boucher (403) and Kumar Sangakkara (402).

+ Second quickest in terms of balls (11321) after Jayasuriya (11303)#ENGvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) July 14, 2018

Here's how cricketing fraternity greeted Dhoni:

Congrats @msdhoni on the 10,000. The batting position, the strike rate, the impact and the average make it phenomenal. — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) July 14, 2018





Many congratulations to @msdhoni on 10k runs in one day Cricket. 4th Indian after Tendulkar, Ganguly and Dravid, remarkable achievement indeed. #ENGvIND — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 14, 2018

10,000 odi runs, batting predominantly lower down the order. What a legend M S Dhoni #ENGvIND — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) July 14, 2018

Congratulations MS Dhoni on 10000 ODI runs. Fantastic achievement to do it at an average of 51.5 . — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 14, 2018

10000 odi runs..batting lower down the order most of the time...great achievement...#msd #legend @msdhoni — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) July 14, 2018

Congratulations @msdhoni on achieving another milestone in your illustrious career. Batting at no 6 for the major part of the career and getting 10,000 ODI runs is an exceptional achievement. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 14, 2018

Forget the situation the game is in, for a batsman who has played at no 6 for the greater part of his career, to score 10k runs is staggering. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 14, 2018