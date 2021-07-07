MS Dhoni birthday: Kumar Sangakkara corrects ICC, hails MSD as man with 'quickest hands in the world'

Cricketers, experts and fans turned nostalgic on MS Dhoni's birthday and reminisced one of the greatest limited-overs players the game has witnessed. Not just cricketers, several cricket boards also greeted the Dhoni - who is the only captain to have won all three ICC limited-over tournaments - on his birthday.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also shared a couple of videos of Dhoni for his lightning-quick pair of hands. Dhoni - who finished his international career as one of the most successful wicketkeepers - will always be remembered for his quick glovework behind the stumps.

The ICC shared a video of Dhoni's lightning-quick stumping and captioned it, "Only for a fraction of a second and Dhoni, like lightning, had those bails off. Happy birthday to one of the sharpest keepers in cricket history."

Quickest hands in the world during his time not just the East — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) July 7, 2021

In the video, the ICC also hailed Dhoni as the 'man with the quickest pair of hands in the east'. To this legendary Sri Lanka cricketer, Kumar Sangakkara corrected the ICC that Dhoni was the quickest man behind the wickets in the world during his playing days.

"Quickest hands in the world during his time, not just the East," tweeted Sangakkara - who is also hailed as one of the greats to have graced the game and a fine wicketkeeper-batsman himself. The former Sri Lanka captain was recently inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.