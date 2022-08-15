MS Dhoni changes his Instagram DP first time in two years, chooses anniversary of his international retirement

India's most successful cricket skipper Dhoni, wrote, "Dhanya Asmi Bharatven." Dhoni, who is the only Indian captain to have won all three major ICC trophies, captioned, with its Hindi and English translation: "I am blessed to be a Bharatiya."

On August 15 2020, Dhoni posted on Instagram and captioned, "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."

The legendary wicketkeeper-batsman has played 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20Is for India and scored 4876 Test runs, 10773 ODI runs, and 1617 T20I runs in his illustrious career. The right-handed batter from Jharkhand made his debut in 2005 and went on to play for the country for another 14 years.

Meanwhile, on Monday, batting maestro Virat Kohli also followed Dhoni's example as he also changed his Twitter DP to a Tricolour and posted: "75 glorious years. Proud to be an Indian. Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind."

India is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark 75 years of Independence after the end of British rule spanning two centuries. Wishes also poured in from Down Under with Australian opener David Warner, sharing his wish on social media.

"To all our family and friends in India, we wish you a Happy Independence Day. #india #love #secondhome #peace #independenceday," Warner, who has many fans in India, wrote with a photo of the Tricolour.

Former English cricketer-cum-commentator Kevin Pietersen also put out an Independence Day greetings. He wrote in Hindi: "... Bharat garv karo aur lamba khade raho. Aap sabhi ke liye ek behtar kal ka nirmaan kar rahe hain (Be proud and stand tall Bharat. You are building a better tomorrow for all!).

(With PTI inputs)