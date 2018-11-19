MS Dhoni-Hardik Pandya bonding during Sakshi Dhoni's birthday bash steals the show

Mumbai, Nov 19: Former India captain MS Dhoni threw a birthday party for his wife Sakshi Dhoni on her 29th birthday on Sunday (November 18).

The bonding of Dhoni and his fellow India teammate Hardik Pandya hogged the limelight during the birthday bash.

Pandya posted an image with Dhoni and captioned it "Forever love" on his Instagram handle. The adorable image went viral as it was liked by more than 5 lakh people and also garnered two thousand-plus comments.

Cricketers Shardul Thakur and Robin Uthappa also attended the birthday celebration.

Sakshi Dhoni also took to her Instagram handle to post some images with her husband and daughter Ziva.

Dhoni-Pandya bromance Hardik Pandya posted this image on his Instagram handle with his former captain MS Dhoni. Pandya made his India debut under Dhoni. Dhoni-Sakshi pose with Ziva MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni posed for the cameras with their daughter Ziva. Pandya singing along with Sakshi Hardik Pandya was seen singing a Bollywood song along with Sakshi and singer Rahul Vaidya during the party. Dhoni with Rahul Vaidya Bollywood singer Rahul Vaidya also seemed to bond with the veteran India cricketer during the party.

Both Dhoni and Pandya are not part of the Indian squad which left for Australia for the T20I series. Dhoni was dropped from the T20I squad while Pandya is nursing an injury hence the duo are spending time with the family.

Dhoni wasn't picked up for the T20I series against West Indies and Australia as the selectors wanted to give more chances to young Rishabh Pant.

In Dhoni's absence, Dinesh Karthik performed the wicketkeeping duties against the Windies and it seems veteran Tamil Nadu cricketer would be putting on the gloves in Australia as well. India defeated Windies 3-0 under the leadership of Rohit Sharma and it will be interesting to see how they perform Down Under.