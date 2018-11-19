Cricket

MS Dhoni-Hardik Pandya bonding during Sakshi Dhoni's birthday bash steals the show

By
Image Courtesy: Hardik Pandya (Instagram)

Mumbai, Nov 19: Former India captain MS Dhoni threw a birthday party for his wife Sakshi Dhoni on her 29th birthday on Sunday (November 18).

The bonding of Dhoni and his fellow India teammate Hardik Pandya hogged the limelight during the birthday bash.

Pandya posted an image with Dhoni and captioned it "Forever love" on his Instagram handle. The adorable image went viral as it was liked by more than 5 lakh people and also garnered two thousand-plus comments.

Cricketers Shardul Thakur and Robin Uthappa also attended the birthday celebration.

Sakshi Dhoni also took to her Instagram handle to post some images with her husband and daughter Ziva.

Dhoni-Pandya bromance

Dhoni-Pandya bromance

Hardik Pandya posted this image on his Instagram handle with his former captain MS Dhoni. Pandya made his India debut under Dhoni.

Dhoni-Sakshi pose with Ziva

Dhoni-Sakshi pose with Ziva

MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni posed for the cameras with their daughter Ziva.

Pandya singing along with Sakshi

Pandya singing along with Sakshi

Hardik Pandya was seen singing a Bollywood song along with Sakshi and singer Rahul Vaidya during the party.

Dhoni with Rahul Vaidya

Dhoni with Rahul Vaidya

Bollywood singer Rahul Vaidya also seemed to bond with the veteran India cricketer during the party.

View this post on Instagram

Sakshi & Hardik grooving to the tunes of Channa Mereya!😍🎶 💃: @sakshisingh_r 🕺 : @hardikpandya93 🎤 : @rahulvaidyarkv

A post shared by MS Dhoni / Mahi7781 (@msdhonifansofficial) on Nov 18, 2018 at 6:01am PST

View this post on Instagram

Portrait from Celebrations!🎂 @mahi7781 @seemantlohani @mihirdiwakar #msdhoni #MumbaiDiaries

A post shared by MS Dhoni / Mahi7781 (@msdhonifansofficial) on Nov 17, 2018 at 7:12pm PST

View this post on Instagram

Birthday Song for the Queen! Baar Baar Din ye Aye, Baar Baar Dil ye Gaye. Tum jiyo hazaaron Saal, Ye hai meri aarzu. Happy Birthday to You 🎂😍 @sakshisingh_r @mahi7781 #HappyBirthdaySakshi #MSDhoni

A post shared by MS Dhoni / Mahi7781 (@msdhonifansofficial) on Nov 18, 2018 at 7:54pm PST

Both Dhoni and Pandya are not part of the Indian squad which left for Australia for the T20I series. Dhoni was dropped from the T20I squad while Pandya is nursing an injury hence the duo are spending time with the family.

Dhoni wasn't picked up for the T20I series against West Indies and Australia as the selectors wanted to give more chances to young Rishabh Pant.

In Dhoni's absence, Dinesh Karthik performed the wicketkeeping duties against the Windies and it seems veteran Tamil Nadu cricketer would be putting on the gloves in Australia as well. India defeated Windies 3-0 under the leadership of Rohit Sharma and it will be interesting to see how they perform Down Under.

    Story first published: Monday, November 19, 2018, 14:34 [IST]
