MS Dhoni may have one more burst in the next two years for India: Brad Hogg rejects retirement talks of CSK skipper

Amid self-isolation due to the ongoing lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, the left-arm wrist-spinner responded to the questions from the fans during a Twitter session.

While replying to his thoughts if the cancellation of IPL 2020 would mean curtains to MS Dhoni's career and that the 38-year-old must retire, Hogg wrote: "Speculation, I don't think he will announce it. He seems pretty calm about things and moves onto the next thing he needs to accomplish. It's been an entertaining career, let's enjoy what he has done! I feel he may have one more burst in the next two years for India."

Dhoni's future has been under a lot of speculation ever since the wicketkeeper-batsman took a sabbatical from the competitive cricket after Team India's exit from the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final.

With uncertainty mounting over the IPL 2020, Dhoni might not have too many platforms to prove his fitness and match readiness ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in Australia in October.

The seasoned campaigner returned to action through the net session of Chennai Super Kings and showed some touch in practice games. But Chennai and other IPL teams cancelled their net sessions till further notice after the coronavirus outbreak.

In that context, former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar said Dhoni might not make it to India's squad for the T20 World Cup and that the Jharkhand man might even walk away silently.

"I would certainly like to see Dhoni in India's World Cup squad but it's highly unlikely to happen. The team has moved on. Dhoni is not someone to make big announcements so I reckon he would silently retire from the game," Gavaskar told Dainik Jagran.