Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

MS Dhoni may have one more burst in the next two years for India: Brad Hogg rejects retirement talks of CSK skipper

By
MS Dhoni may have one more burst in the next two years for India: Brad Hogg rejects retirement talks of CSK skipper

New Delhi, March 26: Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has rejected the speculations about the end of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's international career and believes that the veteran India cricketer might have one more burst in the next couple of years for India.

Amid self-isolation due to the ongoing lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, the left-arm wrist-spinner responded to the questions from the fans during a Twitter session.

While replying to his thoughts if the cancellation of IPL 2020 would mean curtains to MS Dhoni's career and that the 38-year-old must retire, Hogg wrote: "Speculation, I don't think he will announce it. He seems pretty calm about things and moves onto the next thing he needs to accomplish. It's been an entertaining career, let's enjoy what he has done! I feel he may have one more burst in the next two years for India."

Hogg rejects Dhonis retirement rumours

Dhoni's future has been under a lot of speculation ever since the wicketkeeper-batsman took a sabbatical from the competitive cricket after Team India's exit from the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final.

With uncertainty mounting over the IPL 2020, Dhoni might not have too many platforms to prove his fitness and match readiness ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in Australia in October.

The seasoned campaigner returned to action through the net session of Chennai Super Kings and showed some touch in practice games. But Chennai and other IPL teams cancelled their net sessions till further notice after the coronavirus outbreak.

In that context, former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar said Dhoni might not make it to India's squad for the T20 World Cup and that the Jharkhand man might even walk away silently.

"I would certainly like to see Dhoni in India's World Cup squad but it's highly unlikely to happen. The team has moved on. Dhoni is not someone to make big announcements so I reckon he would silently retire from the game," Gavaskar told Dainik Jagran.

More MS DHONI News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, March 26, 2020, 18:04 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 26, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue