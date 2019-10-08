MS Dhoni shares funny image of daughter Ziva sporting same glasses as Ranveer Singh

Sharing an image of his daughter and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, Dhoni in his Instagram post said the 'kids are different these days' and also narrated an incident which made him say that.

In the picture, both Ranveer and Ziva can be seen wearing the same sunglasses.

MS Dhoni returns after completing his stint with Indian Army, reunites with daughter Ziva: See pics

Revealing how Ziva reacted when she saw Ranveer wearing the same glasses she owns, Dhoni wrote: "Ziva was like why is he wearing my glasses then she goes upstairs to find hers and finally says my glasses are with me only. Kids are different these days. At four and a half, I won't have even registered that I have similar sunglasses. Next time she meets Ranveer I am sure she will say I have the same glasses as yours."

Responding to the post, Ranveer called Ziva "fashionista".

The Ranchi-based cricketer was recently spotted in Mumbai playing in a charity football match with Bollywood actors and tennis legend Leander Paes. Rhiti Sports group, which manages Dhoni, shared a few images on their Facebook page in which the legendary India cricketer could be seen playing a game of football for charity.

MS Dhoni plays charity football match with tennis legend Leander Paes, Bollywood actors in Mumbai - Watch

Currently, Dhoni is on a vacation after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and the fans are eagerly waiting for his return on the field. Speculations about Dhoni's retirement crop up now and then. Even chief selector MSK Prasad had to come forward and reject such rumours.