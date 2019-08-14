MS Dhoni sustained hairline fracture during England WC game, kept it a secret to serve Indian Army: Reports

New Delhi, Aug 14: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is busy serving the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir and if reports are to be believed then the veteran cricketer will be hoisting the national flag on Independence Day in Leh.

The honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army's Para Regiment, Dhoni, has been posted in Jammu and Kashmir since July 31 and performing the patrolling and guard duty along with the jawans of 'Victor Force' Battalion.

Dhoni took a two-month break from cricket to serve his battalion. The cricketer last sported India colours during the World Cup 2019 in England. India were knocked out of the tournament after losing the semi-finals to New Zealand.

Dhoni didn't have memorable outing with the bat in the World Cup as the veteran cricketer didn't live up to the expectations of critics who condemned his slow batting in the tournament. Dhoni's effort against England in the league stage was hugely criticised as he scored 31-ball 42 but India lost the match by 31 runs as many believed that he didn't show any intent in the run chase.

Dhoni suffered an injury in his thumb in that game while batting and was seen spitting blood out of his mouth. Fans lauded the Ranchi cricketer for doing his business without showing any inhibitions despite injuring his thumb.

Reports now claim that Dhoni suffered a hairline fracture in his thumb but kept it a secret so that he could continue playing for Team India in the remainder of the tournament as he understood how important it was to continue playing.

Also, Dhoni didn't want his planned stint with the Indian Army be marred due to an injury for an injury could have prevented him from getting the nod from the officials on time.

Dhoni sustained a hairline fracture during England WC game According to an in.com report, Dhoni played with a finger injury in the global tournament and is yet to get it scanned. "Dhoni injured a finger during India Vs England match. However, he continued to be in the game even after the injury. The intensity of the damage is so high that it is speculated to be a hairline fracture. It's hurting the former captain of India so much that he cannot even close his fist," a source was quoted as saying in the report. "Dhoni wanted to keep this injury a big secret. He didn't want any fuss around it. In fact, he has not even got it scanned by the doctors in order to avoid the beans getting spilt. The big reason behind this being the Territorial Army. He didn't want the injury to get officially detected for obvious reasons, as he didn't want to get disqualified for training," the source added. Dhoni serves Indian Army The images or videos of the legendary India cricketer performing his duties, interacting with the jawans of his unit in the valley went viral all through his stay in J&K. Like any other soldier in his unit, the most successful India captain wakes up at 5 am in the morning to begin his daily activities Dhoni to hoist national flag in Leh? Dhoni's 15-day stint to serve the Indian Army comes on an end on August 15 and the 38-year-old is likely to get the honour of hoisting the national flag in Leh, which is the capital of newly formed Union Territory of Ladakh. The Centre, earlier this month, bifurcated the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two UTs. Ladakh has been officially declared a Union Territory after the Narendra Modi Government abrogated the Article 370 and Article 35A from the Indian Constitution that gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The government passed bills in both the houses of the Parliament to allow the bifurcation of Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir and made them Union Territories. While J&K will be a UT with a legislature while Ladakh will be a UT without legislature.