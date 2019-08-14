MS Dhoni sustained hairline fracture during England WC game, kept it a secret to serve Indian Army: Reports

Dhoni sustained a hairline fracture during England WC game
According to an in.com report, Dhoni played with a finger injury in the global tournament and is yet to get it scanned.
"Dhoni injured a finger during India Vs England match. However, he continued to be in the game even after the injury. The intensity of the damage is so high that it is speculated to be a hairline fracture. It's hurting the former captain of India so much that he cannot even close his fist," a source was quoted as saying in the report.
"Dhoni wanted to keep this injury a big secret. He didn't want any fuss around it. In fact, he has not even got it scanned by the doctors in order to avoid the beans getting spilt. The big reason behind this being the Territorial Army. He didn't want the injury to get officially detected for obvious reasons, as he didn't want to get disqualified for training," the source added.
Dhoni serves Indian Army
The images or videos of the legendary India cricketer performing his duties, interacting with the jawans of his unit in the valley went viral all through his stay in J&K. Like any other soldier in his unit, the most successful India captain wakes up at 5 am in the morning to begin his daily activities
Dhoni to hoist national flag in Leh?
Dhoni's 15-day stint to serve the Indian Army comes on an end on August 15 and the 38-year-old is likely to get the honour of hoisting the national flag in Leh, which is the capital of newly formed Union Territory of Ladakh. The Centre, earlier this month, bifurcated the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two UTs.
Ladakh has been officially declared a Union Territory after the Narendra Modi Government abrogated the Article 370 and Article 35A from the Indian Constitution that gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The government passed bills in both the houses of the Parliament to allow the bifurcation of Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir and made them Union Territories. While J&K will be a UT with a legislature while Ladakh will be a UT without legislature.