Cricket MS Dhoni to play for CSK in IPL 2026? Sensational Claim reveals Dhoni's Chennai Plan

Although MS Dhoni has retired from international cricket, he is going strong in the IPL and continues to be at the forefront of attention.

For the last few years, the former India captain has been flirting with retirement from IPL, but his enormous willpower to play in the franchise tournament has elongated his stay in the competition.

And as per a report, the ormer India captain and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stalwart MS Dhoni is likely to extend his playing career into the 2026 edition of the IPL as well.

According to sources close to the cricketer, Dhoni has conveyed to his inner circle that he is "most likely to feature in the 2026 IPL as well, provided his body holds up and he continues to feel physically fit."

At 44, Dhoni has already stretched the boundaries of age and performance, maintaining his role as a leader and finisher for CSK. Over the past few seasons, speculation has been widespread regarding his retirement, yet Dhoni has consistently maintained that his decision would depend on his fitness and the value he brings to the team.

Reports from Telecom Asia Sport suggest that should Dhoni take the field in 2026, it will "almost certainly" be his final season as a professional cricketer. Preparations for what could be a farewell campaign are already underway, with Dhoni focusing on both physical conditioning and mental readiness ahead of the tournament.

Those close to him highlight his strict training regimen, stating that he remains disciplined with gym sessions and cricket-specific drills despite stepping away from international cricket in 2020. A source indicated that the wicketkeeper-batter "might play for one more year for sure before hanging his boots."

If confirmed, Dhoni's participation in IPL 2026 will add significant emotional weight to the season. For CSK supporters and cricket enthusiasts worldwide, it would mark the end of an illustrious journey, with the prospect of witnessing Dhoni in the iconic yellow jersey for one final time.