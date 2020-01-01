MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni shares an adorable Instagram pic with her 'man', caption wins heart on internet

All dressed up in party dress to welcome the new year with her husband, Sakshi captioned the image, "2020 with this man ❤️ !"

Dhoni was recently spotted with his fellow India teammates Hardik Pandya in Dubai and it seems the cricketer's family has also accompanied him there to welcome the new year.

Meanwhile, the charismatic cricketer was on Wednesday (January 1) picked as captain of ESPNCricinfo's ODI and Twenty20 teams of the decade, while Virat Kohli was named the leader in Tests.

The criteria, set by the 23-member panel, for selection was a minimum of 50 Tests or six active years in the traditional format while it was 75 ODIs and 100 T20s for the limited-overs teams.

Off-spinner R Ashwin sidelined since the rise of wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, and Yuzvendra Chahal were the only other Indians to make the Test XI, which also featured England's Alastair Cook and New Zealand's Kane Williamson.

Kohli scored 7202 runs in this period at an impressive average of 54.97 while Ashwin took 362 wickets at 25.36. While Kohli was the lone Indian to feature in teams across formats, his deputy Rohit Sharma (7991 runs) was also named in the ODI XI.

Jasprit Bumrah found a place, alongside Kohli and Dhoni in the T20 XI, dominated by Caribbean players. As many as five West Indies players were named in the team, including 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell.

Talking about the contentious issue of Dhoni's retirement, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Saturday (December 28) said the Ranchi-cricketer has "surely" communicated his future plans to India captain Virat Kohli and selectors.

Dhoni, who played his last ODI in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England, has been on a sabbatical from international cricket since India's semi-final, which leads to speculations about his future.

"He's had communication with the captain, I am sure he has had communication with the selectors, and I don't think this is the platform to discuss it," Ganguly said during the latest episode of 'Inspiration' on India Today.

(With inputs from PTI)