Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni shares an adorable Instagram pic with her 'man', caption wins heart on internet

By
MS Dhonis wife Sakshi Dhoni shares an adorable Instagram pic with her man, caption wins heart on internet
Image Courtesy: Sakshi Dhoni Instagram

New Delhi, Jan 1: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni welcomed the new year 2020 along with his better half Sakshi Dhoni. The legendary India cricketer's wife took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable image but it was the caption that won over hearts on the internet.

All dressed up in party dress to welcome the new year with her husband, Sakshi captioned the image, "2020 with this man ❤️ !"

Dhoni was recently spotted with his fellow India teammates Hardik Pandya in Dubai and it seems the cricketer's family has also accompanied him there to welcome the new year.

View this post on Instagram

2020 with this man ❤️ !

A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on Dec 31, 2019 at 8:55am PST

Meanwhile, the charismatic cricketer was on Wednesday (January 1) picked as captain of ESPNCricinfo's ODI and Twenty20 teams of the decade, while Virat Kohli was named the leader in Tests.

The criteria, set by the 23-member panel, for selection was a minimum of 50 Tests or six active years in the traditional format while it was 75 ODIs and 100 T20s for the limited-overs teams.

Off-spinner R Ashwin sidelined since the rise of wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, and Yuzvendra Chahal were the only other Indians to make the Test XI, which also featured England's Alastair Cook and New Zealand's Kane Williamson.

Kohli scored 7202 runs in this period at an impressive average of 54.97 while Ashwin took 362 wickets at 25.36. While Kohli was the lone Indian to feature in teams across formats, his deputy Rohit Sharma (7991 runs) was also named in the ODI XI.

Jasprit Bumrah found a place, alongside Kohli and Dhoni in the T20 XI, dominated by Caribbean players. As many as five West Indies players were named in the team, including 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell.

Talking about the contentious issue of Dhoni's retirement, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Saturday (December 28) said the Ranchi-cricketer has "surely" communicated his future plans to India captain Virat Kohli and selectors.

Dhoni, who played his last ODI in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England, has been on a sabbatical from international cricket since India's semi-final, which leads to speculations about his future.

"He's had communication with the captain, I am sure he has had communication with the selectors, and I don't think this is the platform to discuss it," Ganguly said during the latest episode of 'Inspiration' on India Today.

(With inputs from PTI)

More MS DHONI News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, January 1, 2020, 15:43 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 1, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue