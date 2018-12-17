MS Dhoni wins heart as pics of him tying wife Sakshi's heel straps goes viral

New Delhi, Dec 17: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni always stays in the news both off and on the field. MS Dhoni, who is spending time away from the field nowadays, is seen spending time with his family.

Pictures of Dhoni and Sakshi celebrating the latter's birthday together and later attending the wedding reception of Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Dipika Padukone were a treat for the Chennai Super Kings skipper's fans.

Now images of Dhoni with his wife Sakshi are going viral on the social media in which the Indian cricketer could be seen tying the heel straps for his wife. Apparently, the Ranchi cricketer went shopping with his wife where he bought her a pair of sandals.

Sakshi took to her Instagram handle to post the image of her husband tying the straps of her heels and also put a hilarious caption to it.