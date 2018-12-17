MS Dhoni wins heart as pics of him tying wife Sakshi's heel straps goes viral

Cricket

Image Courtesy: Sakshi Dhoni (Instagram)

New Delhi, Dec 17: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni always stays in the news both off and on the field. MS Dhoni, who is spending time away from the field nowadays, is seen spending time with his family.

Pictures of Dhoni and Sakshi celebrating the latter's birthday together and later attending the wedding reception of Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Dipika Padukone were a treat for the Chennai Super Kings skipper's fans.

Now images of Dhoni with his wife Sakshi are going viral on the social media in which the Indian cricketer could be seen tying the heel straps for his wife. Apparently, the Ranchi cricketer went shopping with his wife where he bought her a pair of sandals.

Sakshi took to her Instagram handle to post the image of her husband tying the straps of her heels and also put a hilarious caption to it.

Sakshi's interesting reason!

Sakshi's interesting reason!

Sakshi Dhoni captioned the images on her Instagram handle "You paid for the shoes so you tie them tooo 🤗😘 !!! Photo Credit - @k.a.b.b.s."

Dhoni ties the strap of her wife's heel

Dhoni ties the strap of her wife's heel

This is another image posted by Sakshi Dhoni on her Instagram handle in which MS Dhoni could be seen helping her wife out.

Dhoni helps Sakshi with her bracelet as well

Sakshi posted another image with her cricketerhusband in which Dhoni could be seen tightening the screws of her bracelet.

Dhoni-Sakshi-Ziva together

In this image, MS Dhoni and Sakshi posed with their daughter Ziva for the camera during Sakshi's birthday celebration last month.

This is love

FM station Radio City's Twitter handle posted the images of Dhoni tying the strap of Sakshi's heels and captioned it 'This is love'.

    Story first published: Monday, December 17, 2018, 12:21 [IST]
