Mumbai cricketer commits suicide; probe on, says police

Tiwari allegedly hanged himself at his house in Gokulnagar at Goregaon East on Monday night (August 11), he said.

An accidental death report was registered at Kurar Police Station and probe was on, the police officer added.

Earlier a few weeks ago, a Tripura women cricketer too had committed suicide. Ayanti Reang, has been found dead at her residence. According to vernacular daily 'Syandan', the 16-year-old was found hanging from the ceiling of her room on June 17.

There was no official word on the cause of her death. The youngest of four siblings, Ayanti was a member of Tripura's Under-19 team for the last one year and also played a T20 tournament for the state in U-23 age group. powered by Rubicon Project

She hailed from the Reang tribe from Tainani village under Udaipur sub division, about 90 kilometres from state capital Agartala.

Condoling her death, Tripura Cricket Association secretary Timir Chanda said the state has lost an upcoming talent.

"She has been part of the state team from Under-16 days. She was quite promising. The news has left us in deep shock," Chanda told PTI from Agartala.

Asked whether she faced any mental health issues, Chanda said: "She was doing perfectly fine till last season and then everything was closed because of the lockdown. We conducted some online classes but we were not aware about her family problems."

Mental health in cricket and in general in sports has been hogging a lot of attention in recent times. Several cricketers have come forward to talk about mental health issues especially during the nation-wide lockdown forced by the Covid 19 crisis.

The BCCI had also said they may open a hotline during the IPL 2020 to help cricketers to deal with loneliness and mental health.