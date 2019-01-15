Mumbai Police takes a subtle dig at Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul over sexist remarks

Pandya, 25, and Rahul, 26, have been suspended by the BCCI and sent home from the tour of Australia following their outrage-evoking remarks in the popular celebrity talk show, which is hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar.

Mumbai Police joined the bandwagon to take a dig at the cricketers and advised the youth how to be a gentleman.

"A 'Gentleman' is a Gentleman, always and everywhere," tweeted Mumbai Police with a graphic.

The image read, "How to be a great player?... On Field: Maximum Score... Off Field: Maximum Respect for Women."

A ‘Gentleman’ is a Gentleman, always and everywhere. pic.twitter.com/oANwZH2WwY — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 14, 2019

The Twitter handle of Mumbai Police has been tweeting on trending topics by giving them a twist and carrying a social message.

Earlier in a similar move, the Jaipur Police put up banners of India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, urging the commuters to not cross the line. The Jaipur Police advertisement took a dig at Bumrah's No-Ball during the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the suspended cricketers tendered "unconditional" apologies on Monday (January 14) for their sexist comments. However, despite the apologies tendered by the duo, 10 BCCI units demanded a Special General Meeting (SGM) to appoint an ombudsman for carrying out an inquiry. Rai's fellow Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Diana Edulji wants an inquiry done by CoA and the BCCI office-bearers.

"Yes, Hardik and Rahul have submitted their reply to the fresh show cause notices that were served to them. They have tendered an unconditional apology. The CoA chief has instructed the CEO to conduct an inquiry as per clause 41 (c) of the new BCCI constitution," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

CoA chief Vinod Rai has, meanwhile, suggested that the BCCI should correct the two players, not end their careers.

The former CAG, in an e-mail to Diana Edulji, said that the "BCCI is not in the business of ending young careers".

"Please be assured that the desire to conduct the inquiry is not a desire to 'cover up'. The interest of cricket in India has to be kept in mind. The off the ground act of the players was deplorable. It was crass as I said immediately after reading the comments," Rai wrote.