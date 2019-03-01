My Khel - Cricbattle Daily Fantasy Cricket League Tips: India vs Australia on March 2

After what was a very entertaining T20I series, India and Australia will face each other in a five-match ODI series. This will be India's final international outing before the start of the Indian Premier League.

The Cricket World Cup is scheduled to begin immediately after the IPL Final. For India, this series is a perfect opportunity to fine-tune the side and maybe finalize on a few positions especially in the middle-order. While India is a strong team heading into the World Cup, it still needs a little bit of sharpening if they are to go all the way. This could well be a reason for some of the players to step up and show what they are really capable of.

MyKhel Cricbattle Fantasy Cricket players will also be keeping a close eye as this series is a perfect opportunity for them to cash in big and get some good rewards.

Best economical pick: Aussie pacer, Nathan Coulter-Nile was the pick among the bowlers in the first T20I eventually winning him the player of the match award. While there is a lot of hype around the other Aussie pacers, Coulter-Nile often keeps a low profile but has managed to become one of Australia's main attacks.

Top captains & vice captains: Virat Kohli played a captain's knock against Australia in the 2nd T20I but was undone by his bowlers who eventually caused the match. Kohli's form has always been impressive and needs to be fit for the World Cup. Kohli would also want to gain some momentum going into the break and should be a good pick for your Fantasy team. After missing out on a golden opportunity to leave an impact in the T20I series, Rohit Sharma will be determined to go into the IPL break with some momentum on his side. Sharma is one of the best batsmen in this format of the game and is almost unstoppable when he gets going. India needs that from Sharma during the series and could well turn the series on its head.

Smart pick: His ability in the death overs in itself should be the reason why you should pick him. Jasprit Bumrah is a tremendous bowler and the way he has led this Indian bowling contingent is highly commendable. Pairing along with Shami after the tour of Australia, Bumrah will be confident and will have a say in the ODI series.

Cautious Pick: Indian team has been flirting with the idea of playing Rishabh Pant in the middle order for a while now. Yet, he hasn't set the world ablaze whenever given the opportunity. Moreover, the youngster has looked fazed at the crease and has given the impression of a child trying a little too hard to impress his teacher. Thus, one wouldn't be surprised if Ambati Rayudu is given the nod ahead of him for the 1st ODI.

My XI: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (Vice-Captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Nathan Coulternile, Glenn Maxwell, Kuldeep Yadav, Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Ambati Rayudu.