My Khel Fantasy Tips - Bangalore Vs Rajasthan

Join MyKhel Daily Fantasy League and win prizes

Royals escaped with a win in the last clash against Delhi Daredevils. They need to put up a better display against RCB. RCB have an explosive batting line-up with the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Mandeep Singh, Brendon McCullum.

They can chase down any total as chase master Kohli would look to lead from the front. Rajasthan Royals have one of the best batting and bowling line-ups in this competition.

They have excellent foreign buys in D'Arcy Short, Jos Buttler, all-rounder Ben Stokes, and an able opener in skipper Ajinkya Rahane, local talent in Sanju Samson and Jaydev Unadkat. If they work together as a team, they can give RCB a run for their money.

Best economical pick: Washington Sundar is used to bowling in the powerplay. However, he has not quite been given the ball in his preferred position in the IPL this season. Despite this, the youngster has been impressive. Sundar kept things tight in his quota of four overs giving away just 22 runs in the last game against KXIP.

Top captains & vice captains: AB de Villiers was the main man for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first victory of this season. He started off cautiously, playing in the shadows of Quinton de Kock. He soon picked up pace and then targeted Mujeeb Rahman in the important 17th over and hit two big sixes. He perished in the next over. But he had done his job. He scored 57 off just 40 deliveries with a couple of boundaries to go with four sixes. Sanju Samson has been the most consistent player for the Royals in the two matches played thus far. Samson looked in fine touch in the last game against DD with a quick 37 off 22 balls to his name. A couple of lofted shots over the deep midwicket region spoke volumes about his class and temperament.

Smart pick: Umesh Yadav was the star of the show for RCB in the victory against KXIP. The KXIP openers had a brilliant start to the innings and looked threatening. However, Umesh's second over stalled the innings. He returned with three wickets in the over. He returned with figures of 3/23 in his quota of four overs.



Cautious Pick: Sarfaraz Khan who was retained by RCB over the likes of Chris Gayle and KL Rahul failed in first 2 matches. Sarfaraz Khan was promoted ahead of Mandeep Singh in the match against KXIP. The youngster had a very good opportunity to make a name for himself. However, he ended up giving catch practice to the slip fielder on the very first ball that he faced.

My XI: AB de Villiers (Captain), Sanju Samson (Vice-Captain), Umesh Yadav, W Sundar, Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli, Dhawal Kulkarni, Kulwant Khejroliya, D'arcy Short, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes.