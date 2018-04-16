My Khel Fantasy Tips - Kolkata vs Delhi

Delhi Daredevils finally got off to the winning ways in the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL). They registered a close win against the Mumbai Indians in their most recent encounter to get their first points on the board. Now, they are set to take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in yet another away game this season.

While the Daredevils will enter the contest riding on the winning momentum, the Knight Riders will be down on confidence having lost their last two matches.

Knight Riders lost against the Delhi Daredevils in their most recent game. Also, they had lost against the Chennai Super Kings in the game that they played earlier. Now, they will be hoping to get back to the winning ways by beating the Delhi Daredevils at home.

Best economical pick: Young Rishabh Pant is one of the most talented young cricketers in the country. After a short cameo in the first game against the Kings XI Punjab, Pant came up with an improved performance of 47 in the previous fixture against the Mumbai Indians.

Top captains & vice captains: The opening woes for the Delhi Daredevils finally got a fitting solution in the previous game. They have found a very able batsman in Jason Roy in the opening role. Roy missed out on the first two games but was roped in to play the previous game at the expense of Colin Munro. Roy smashed an unbeaten 91 to guide Delhi to their first win. Chris Lynn has started to find his form after a couple of indifferent games against Bangalore and Chennai. Though he couldn't accomplish his half-century but ensured that the Knights get off to a decent start against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Knights would hope for him to sustain his touch against the Daredevils as well,

Smart pick: Gautam Gambhir struggled during the last game and never found the boundaries, which mounted the pressure on the remaining batsmen. At the venue of his former franchise, the Delhi-born cricketer will want to rise to the occasion and lead his team to their second victory of the season. However, it won't be surprising if Gambhir conjures roars from the crowd at Eden Gardens when he takes charge.

Cautious pick: Robin Uthappa hasn't been in stupendous touch in this season's IPL. He opened the batting against the Sunrisers, but perished cheaply to an outside edge of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The top and middle-order haven't quite been at its best.

My XI - Jason Roy (Captain), Chris Lynn (Vice-Captain), Rishabh Pant, Gautam Gambhir, Sunil Narine, Trent Boult, Shahbaz Nadeem, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Glenn Maxwell, Rahul Tewatia.