My Khel Fantasy Tips - Mumbai vs Chennai on April 7

The three-time champions Mumbai Indians are set to restart their campaign yet again to aim for another title this season.

Chennai Super Kings are coming back after a gap of two years. They are hungry for victories like before. Captain cool MS Dhoni is all set to lead from the front once again but with some slight changes in the team this time. On one end, where Mumbai Indians would like to win at their den, Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, would also be looking to start their campaign with a bang.

Best economical pick - Ishan Kishan, who was quietly earning himself a name as an explosive wicket-keeper batsman after the 2016 under 19 world cup, has been the story of this year's IPL. His ability to muster runs at a quick pace can give you bonus points and he is available at just the salary of 8, which is very economical.

Top captains & vice captains - Known as Mr. IPL, Suresh Raina is a legend when it comes to IPL. He is the top scorer of the league till date and his confidence would be up for sure due to his recent comeback into the national side. In last IPL he was the top scorer of Gujarat Lions with 442 runs to his name at an average of 40.18 and a strike rate of 144 in 14 matches. Shane Watson is the only cricketer with 2500+ runs and 75+ wickets. He is also the only player who won the Player of the Tournament twice, in 2008 and in 2013. Shane Watson would partner Vijay at the top of the order. He has successfully opened for RR in the past and also for his BBL franchises. Also, Watson will be able to deliver during the death overs, using his cutters and Yorkers to good effect.

Smart pick - Although Imran Tahir started his IPL career very late, his 47 wickets in 32 IPL matches at an average of 24.46 and an economy of 8.21 serves as a testament to his magnanimous potential. And with such impeccable stats, Tahir has made his mark as one of the leading bowlers in the league

Cautious Pick - In the recently concluded Nidahas Trophy, Indian fast bowler Shardul Thakur was found wanting at many stages and was bashed severely. His last 2 fantasy scores are (-10) and 10. He can bamboozled the opposition batsman with his knuckle ball but also can leak runs with a bad economy which can cost you negative points so pick him in your squad at your own risk.

My XI: Suresh Raina (Captain), Shane Watson (Vice-Captain), Ishan Kishan, Imran Tahir, Rohit Sharma, Evin Lewis, Jasprit Bumrah, KM Asif, Patrick Cummins, Krunal Pandya, Kedar Jadhav.

