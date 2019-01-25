MyKhel Fantasy Tips - New Zealand vs India on January 26

In the first ODI of the five-match series between India and New Zealand, it was the visitors who drew first blood, comfortably beating the Black Caps by eight wickets. India picked up right where they left off from Australia as they took an early lead in the five-match ODI series.

The two teams now head to the serene settings of Mount Maunganui where they will face each other in the second ODI on Saturday, January 26. It will be a crucial match for both teams, India will be looking to extend their lead while New Zealand will be desperate to bounce back. The momentum is definitely with India after winning the first ODI. India have a good chance to make it 2-0.

Best economical pick - Mohammed Shami has improved a lot and has come a long way since his debut. While he has increased his pace, Shami is also a bowler who keeps experimenting. Shami's variations were put into full effect on Wednesday as he wreaked havoc on the New Zealand top order. Three quick wickets and the hosts were in a heap of trouble and never really recovered from it.

Top captains & vice captains - Virat Kohli missed out on his well-deserved half-century in the first ODI after being dismissed for 45 off 59 ball. Kohli, who amassed 153 runs in the ODIs against Australia, went past the legendary Brian Lara's ODI tally of 10,405 runs at Napier during his knock thereby entering the elite list of top 10 ODI run-getters of all time. When all the batsmen failed to really get going for New Zealand, it was their skipper who stood tall. Kane Williamson played a very mature innings where he scored 64 and kept the Indian bowlers at bay for a long time. Running out of partners, Williamson eventually went for the big shot and lost his wicket. Williamson is a reliable batsmen and is an impact player that will come good once again in India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI.

Smart pick - Kuldeep Yadav was determined to make an impact after a disappointing ODI series against Australia. Picking up four wickets, Yadav cleaned the New Zealand tail and picked up four wickets, three coming in his last two overs. Yadav picks up wickets and although he can get a little expensive sometimes, he is an impact player and could get your Cricbattle Fantasy team a lot of points.

Cautions Pick - Indian team would be very confident after their emphatic victory in the first game but still, the Indian team needs to make one change to look formidable. Ambati Rayadu in his short inning looked rusty and this is not only here but he also looked rusty in Australia and was dropped for the final ODI.

My XI - Virat Kohli (Captain), Kane Williamson (Vice-Captain), Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ross Taylor, Kedar Jadhav, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Shikhar Dhawan, Vijay Shankar