NEP vs WI: Nepal End 180-Match Wait, Create History Against A Full Member Nation
Published: Sunday, September 28, 2025

NEP vs WI: September 27, 2025, will be remembered as a landmark day in Nepal cricket. At the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the rising Asian side defeated the mighty West Indies by 19 runs in their maiden T20I encounter, scripting their first-ever victory against a Full Member nation.

For context, a Full Member of the ICC is the highest tier in international cricket. These nations are entitled to play Tests, ODIs, and T20Is and enjoy full voting rights within the ICC. While most countries begin their cricketing journey as Associates, elevation to Full Member status comes after sustained progress.

England, Australia, and South Africa were the first to earn this distinction in 1909, followed by India in 1926. The most recent promotions were Afghanistan and Ireland in 2017. For Nepal, still an Associate Member, defeating a team with such stature marks a massive step forward.

Put in to bat first, Nepal posted 148/8 on the board. Captain Rohit Paudel anchored the innings with a composed 38, while Kushal Malla (30) and Gulsan Jha (22) added crucial runs in the middle order. The West Indies bowling attack had its moments, with Jason Holder delivering a stellar spell of 4/20 and Navin Bidaisee taking 3/29.

Chasing 149, the West Indies faltered under pressure. Despite Bidaisee's effort with the bat, top-scoring with 22 before a rare dismissal by hit wicket, their batting line-up failed to build momentum. They finished on 129/9 in their 20 overs. Nepal's bowlers delivered a disciplined performance, with Kushal Bhurtel striking early to claim 2/17. Nandan Yadav (1/6) and Lalit Rajbanshi (1/6) also made key breakthroughs, while Paudel capped off his night by chipping in with 1/20.

The turning point came right at the start of the West Indies innings when Bhurtel's sharp fielding led to the run-out of Kyle Mayers. From there, Nepal never allowed their opponents to recover. Paudel's all-round contribution earned him the Player of the Match award.

It took Nepal 180 international matches to register a victory over a Full Member nation, and they achieved it with grit, discipline, and belief. With the series still alive, Nepal now have the opportunity to push for a historic series win when they meet West Indies again on Monday, September 29. The Caribbean side, meanwhile, will have plenty to ponder after a humbling defeat.