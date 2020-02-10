New Zealand add Sodhi, Tickner to squad for third ODI against India

New Zealand have already sealed the three-match series, following victories in the first two matches Hamilton and Auckland.

Both Sodhi and Tickner were part the New Zealand A squad which drew the second unofficial Test against India A in Lincoin. They did not take part in the fourth and final day's proceedings on Monday (February 10).

The Black Caps have a number of players who are recovering from injuries.

Tim Southee (stomach bug), Mitchell Santner (stomach bug) and Scott Kuggeleijn (viral fever) are hoping to recover in time for the third ODI.

Skipper Kane Williamson, recovering from a left shoulder injury, will undergo a fitness test on Monday afternoon.

Tim Southee on how he thought the bowling group performed in ODI 2. The final ODI is tomorrow at @BayOvalOfficial! #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/r3AW4mOyW6 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 10, 2020