Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

New Zealand add Sodhi, Tickner to squad for third ODI against India

By Pti
Ish Sodhi

Mount Maunganui, February 10: Hit with injuries to a number of players, New Zealand on Monday (February 10) added leg spinner Ish Sodhi and pacer Blair Tickner to their squad ahead of the third ODI against India.

New Zealand have already sealed the three-match series, following victories in the first two matches Hamilton and Auckland.

Both Sodhi and Tickner were part the New Zealand A squad which drew the second unofficial Test against India A in Lincoin. They did not take part in the fourth and final day's proceedings on Monday (February 10).

The Black Caps have a number of players who are recovering from injuries.

Tim Southee (stomach bug), Mitchell Santner (stomach bug) and Scott Kuggeleijn (viral fever) are hoping to recover in time for the third ODI.

Skipper Kane Williamson, recovering from a left shoulder injury, will undergo a fitness test on Monday afternoon.

More NEW ZEALAND News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: PSG 4 - 2 LYN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, February 10, 2020, 9:54 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 10, 2020

Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue