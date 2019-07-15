Back-to-back World Cup final losses: New Zealand enter the ‘unhappy club' comprising England, Sri Lanka

Hosts England won the title clash in a super-over by the virtue of hitting more boundaries after the regular match ended in a tie.

With this, New Zealand earned the dubious record of losing two back-to-back World Cup finals.

They became the third team to enter the club after England and Sri Lanka after losing the final of the 2015 edition against Australia. That year, they were skittled out for just 183 in the final played in Melbourne and lost by seven wickets. Their performance in the 2019 final was far too impressive, to say the least.

England lost in 1987, 1992

In 1987, Mike Gatting's fatal reverse sweep had derailed England's dream of winning the World Cup at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, as they lost to Australia by seven runs in the final. In the very next edition (1992), it was turn of Graham Gooch's England to bite the dust once again as they lost the final to Imran Khan's Pakistan in Melbourne by 22 runs.

Sri Lanka lost in 2007, 2011 finals

Similarly, Sri Lanka had lost the final of the 2007 World Cup against Ricky Ponting's Australia by 53 runs by Duckworth-Lewis Method. In a rain-affected final in Barbados, Sri Lanka led by Mahela Jayawardene was left to score 268 in 38 overs but they could make only 215 for eight. Four year later, it was Kumar Sangakkara's Sri Lanka that lost to Mahendra Singh Dhoni's India by six wickets in the final in Mumbai.