Nick Compton reveals Virat Kohli sledged him for chatting with his girlfriend during England tour

Interacting during the latest episode of Edges and Sledges Cricket Podcast, Compton said Kohli, "I definitely got a few words from Virat Kohli during the series. I think I bumped into his ex-girlfriend at the time before the series when out for an evening with Kevin Pietersen and myself, Yuvraj Singh... all of us were there, and she was there."

"I just chatted to her and the word got back that I was speaking to her, and I don't think Virat Kohli was very happy with that. He had a few words to say to me every time I walked out to bat. He was trying to say that it was his girlfriend, and she was saying that it was her ex-boyfriend. It was like, 'Who's got the story right here,' you know what I mean?" Compton said added further.

"It was quite funny at the time, and the players in our England camp caught hold of it. We used it as a way to keep winding him up and, you know, trying to get in his head," Compton added. The Middlesex cricketer, however, didn't name the girl in question.

Kohli is currently married to Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and the couple's life is going smooth. Time and again, Kohli has admitted how Anushka's entry has helped him become a better person.