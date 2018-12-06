No rift between me and MS Dhoni: Gautam Gambhir on rumours of differences with former India captain

The 37-year-old cricketer from Delhi has spoken up on his cricketing career and relationships with fellow India cricketers. Gambhir played 58 Tests between 2004 and 2016, scoring 4154 runs at an average of 41.95, with the help of nine hundred and 22 fifties. He also played in 147 ODIs between 2003 and 2013, besides featuring in 37 T20 Internationals.

The southpaw who will be always remembered for his match-winning knocks in the two World Cup finals (2007 World T20, and 2011 50-over WC) for India, under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

Reports of a rift between Dhoni and Gambhir became headlines on numerous occasions for as long as he played under the leadership of the former cricketer. Gambhir, in an interview with Navbharat Times, has now cleared that he never had any rift Dhoni.

I've been lucky to play with some wonderful team-mates and gain invaluable knowledge from my coaches. @BCCI #Unbeaten pic.twitter.com/l7cPFiBfzL — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 6, 2018

When asked about the possibilities of a farewell game, the Gambhir said he doesn't think a farewell game should be held for any cricketer.

When asked about regrets in his cricketing career and the 2015 ICC World Cup snub, Gambhir said, "Some players who played with me got the opportunity to play in 2-3 World Cups. While I got to live that feeling only once, I am happy that the experience ended with the team winning the title. When someone plays a key role in helping the team earn the title, he should be given an opportunity to defend it too. It's sad that I couldn't be a part of the 2015 World Cup".