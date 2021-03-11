Obstructing the field: Know all about most bizarre dismissal in cricket; how SL's Danushka Gunathilaka got out

Gunathilaka played a shot but the ball dropped right at his feet as the all-rounder took a couple of steps for a run. Gunathilaka then moved back to get into the batting crease after deciding not to go for a single but in that process, the all-rounder deflected the ball.

MCC LAW 37: OBSTRUCTING THE FIELD

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard appealed and the allrounder was given out (soft signal). The third umpire too couldn't find any concrete evidence to overturn the decision and Gunathilaka walked back to the pavilion.

SCOREBOARD: WEST INDIES VS SRI LANKA, 1ST ODI

Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur stepped out from the dressing room furiously. Former cricketers were irked at how Gunathilaka was given out. Former Australia skipper Tom Moody claimed that Gunathilaka didn't wilfully obstruct the field. "Wilful obstruction" no way was that wilful... #shocker #WIvSL," Moody tweeted.

Former skipper Daren Sammy questioned West Indies' intention behind the appeal. "Don't think that was willful at all. I wouldn't appeal but hey," Sammy tweeted. Gunathilaka's dismissal jolted Sri Lanka's progress in the match as they lost two quick wickets subsequently which saw the visitors losing half their side for 151 in 32 overs and they eventually lost the match by 8 wickets.