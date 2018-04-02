Padma awards: On 7th anniversary of India's World Cup win, MS Dhoni receives Padma Bhushan - watch

Nostalgia over 2011 World Cup win

Dhoni was dressed like an Armyman (he's a Lieutenant Colonel) to receive the award from Kovind in a ceremony that also had Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the audience.

Kovind conferred the award to 43 people, which also included world billiards and snooker champion Pankaj Advani, India's poster-boy for cuesports.

Dhoni received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 2007 after leading India to a victory in the 2007 World T20. Further in 2009, he was named Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour.

But Monday's award marks the anniversary of the famous six he scored, the winning runs as it turned out, against Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The first lot of the 43 awardees were given away on March 20. The three awards - Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri - are announced on January 25, a day before India's Republic Day every year.

Marking the anniversary of India's World Cup, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted out the six that won India the title.

In that game, India were chasing 275 in the alloted 50 overs after Sri Lanka, riding on Mahela Jayawardene's century (103 n.o) posted 274/6.

Left-handed opener Gautam Gambhir struck 97 off 122 balls as India's chase got off to a great start. Virat Kohli made 35 but India were soon in trouble as Kohli fell to Tillakaratne Dilshan.

However, Dhoni promoted himself up the order, coming in at No 5 instead of Yuvraj Singh, and struck an unbeaten 91 to guide India to the win.

The incident is captured well in the movie MS Dhoni: The Untold story, starring Sushant Singh Rajput as the India skipper.