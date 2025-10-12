Cricket PAK vs SA: Ramiz Raja Sparks Controversy with Disrespectful Comment on Babar Azam By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 21:39 [IST]

Former PCB chairman Ramiz Raza was heard taking a dig at Babar Azam on-air during the Test match between Pakistan and South Africa on Sunday (October 12).

Recently, during the Pakistan vs South Africa Test match in Lahore, a controversy unfolded that brought the spotlight on former Pakistani cricketer and commentator Ramiz Raja and Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

After given out, Babar immediately opted for a Decision Review System (DRS) challenge, confident that he had not edged the ball. During the DRS review, Ramiz Raja, who was part of the commentary panel, was heard off-mic telling a colleague in Hindi, "yeh out hai, drama karega" - which translates to "He is out, now he will create drama." Although Raja's comment was not intended for the broadcast audience, it was picked up by the microphones and quickly went viral on social media.

Replays confirmed there was no edge, and the on-field umpire's decision was overturned, proving Babar Azam right and exposing Raja's comment as disrespectful and biased. Babar went on to score 23 runs before eventually getting out later in the innings. The dismissive remark by Ramiz Raja was widely criticized for undermining Babar Azam's credibility and professionalism, raising questions about decorum and impartiality in cricket commentary.

At the end of Day 1, Pakistan ended at 313 for 5, with Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha at the crease. Rizwan and Agha added 114 runs in the sixth wicket and will be aiming to further elongate their partnership. Rizwan is currently batting on 62 runs, while Agha bats on 52 runs.