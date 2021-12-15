PAK vs WI| Akram disappointed with low turnout of spectators

Pakistan thrashed the West Indies by 63 runs in the first T20 International at Karachi on Monday (December 13).

They, then followed it up a nine-run win over the visitors at the same venue a day later, which helped them take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Pakistan clinch T20 series against West Indies

The three-match T20I series which began on Monday also marked the return of international cricket to Pakistan after New Zealand flew back hours before the scheduled start of their tour due to security concerns three months ago.

That was followed by England's withdrawal a few days later, though they cited different reasons.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials were furious with the cancellations, arguing they had put in foolproof security measures.

The cricket-mad nation endured a long spell without a visit from an international team following a terror attack on a bus carrying the Sri Lankan team in Lahore in 2009.

Pakistan were forced to play their home international matches abroad - mostly in the United Arab Emirates - until 2015, when normal service tentatively resumed.

Ahead of the Windies tour, there were reports that at least 800 police special security unit commandos and law enforcement agencies personnel will be deployed to look after the security of the the touring side.

And seeing more security personnel at the ground than spectators, Akram, who was instrumental in Pakistan's 1992 World Cup victory, could not hide his disappointment and took to social media to express his feelings.

Incredibly sad to see an empty stadium in Karachi for the #PAKvWIt20 especially after the performance of Pakistan Team in the last month. I’m pretty sure I know why but I want to hear from you! Tell me, where is the crowd and why?? — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) December 14, 2021

"Incredibly sad to see an empty stadium in Karachi for the #PAKvWIt20 especially after the performance of Pakistan Team in the last month. I'm pretty sure I know why but I want to hear from you! Tell me, where is the crowd and why??" AKram tweeted from his official handle.

Pakistan, under Azam's captaincy have made marked improvement in recent times and went on to reach the semifinals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 held in the UAE, where they lost to eventual champions Australia.

The third and last T20, which is of academic interest now, will be played at the same venue on Thursday (December 16).

The three-match T20 series will be followed by a best-of-three One-day International series at the same venue.

The current tour of the West Indies to the Pakistan is their first since 2008.

Chase, Cottrell, Mayers test positive for COVID-19, out of T20 series in Pakistan

They suffered an early jolt when left-arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell and two other players were ruled out of the T20I series after testing positive for COVID-19 upon their arrival in Karachi.

Besides the trio, a non-coaching member of the touring team management had also tested positive.

All the four positive persons, who were fully vaccinated and are asymptomatic, are undergoing a period of self isolation for 10 days after which again they will be tested.

This West Indian squad currently touring Pakistan is a depleted one, with regulars Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell and Lendl Simmons all opting out for personal reasons.

Former skipper Jason Holder is being rested, while Fabian Allen and Obed McCoy are out because of injuries.

Regular captain Kieron Pollard also withdrew through a hamstring injury, leaving the Twenty20 leadership to Nicholas Pooran and ODIs to Shai Hope.

(With inputs from Agencies)