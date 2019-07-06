Cricket

Shoaib Malik announces international retirement as Pakistan beat Bangladesh in their last CWC 2019 match

Image Courtesy: ICC

London, July 6: Veteran Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik announced his retirement from international cricket on Friday (July 5) after Pakistan defeated Bangladesh in their last league match in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

The former Pakistan captain who played 35 Tests, 287 ODIs and 111 T20Is for his country was given the guard of honour at the iconic Lord's where Pakistan ended their journey in this twelfth edition of the quadrennial event on a positive note. Pakistan won the match by 94 runs.

Malik played just three matches for Pakistan in this World Cup, scoring just eight runs (including two ducks). The 37-year-old all-rounder came under fire after his dismissal against arch-rivals India when the two teams faced each other in the highly-anticipated encounter, which Pakistan lost convincingly. He and his spouse Sania Mirza were facing backlash on social media all through the tournament as the images of the cricketer having lunch in England with his Indian tennis star wife went viral on social media.

Shaheen six-for helps Pakistan bow out on a high

Malik was one of the last remaining active cricketers who made their debut in the 20th century. West Indies' Universe Boss Chris Gayle was the only other player in the 2019 World Cup to have made his debut in the 1990s. The Jamaican too played, perhaps, his last WC game.

"I am retiring from ODI cricket. I had made this decision a few years ago, that I would retire after Pakistan's last World Cup match," Malik said at the press conference after Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 94 runs at Lord's on Friday.

"I am sad to be leaving a format I once loved but I am happy that I will now get to spend more time with my family. This will also allow me to focus on T20s," said Malik, bringing the curtains down on an ODI career that lasted two decades. Malik made his ODI debut in October 1999.

Pakistan ended this WC with a consolation win over Bangladesh and missed the bus to the semi-final by a whisker as New Zealand pipped the Men In Green to become the fourth team to make it to the semi-finals.

Pakistan won by 94 runs
Story first published: Saturday, July 6, 2019, 0:35 [IST]
