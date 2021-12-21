Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah accused of abetting rape of 14-year-old girl

In the first information report (FIR) that has been registered, the girl has stated that Yasir Shah's friend Farhan had allegedly raped her at gunpoint and then filmed the act, reported geo.tv.

The girl then further stated that Yasir Shah had warned her of severe consequences if she went to the authorities to tell about the incident.

"Yasir Shah said that he was a very influential person and that he knew a high-ranking official. Yasir Shah and Farhan make videos and rape underage girls," she stated in the FIR, as reported by geo.tv.

Responding to the entire incident, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said: "The PCB is presently gathering information at its end and will only offer a comment when in possession of complete facts."

Yasir Shah has played 46 Tests for Pakistan, managing to take 235 wickets with his best figures being 8-41.

Hasnain signed for Sydney Thunder

In another development with a positive turn, Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Sydney Thunder on Monday (December 20) announced the signing of Pakistan pacer Muhammad Hasnain.

Hasnain joins a Thunder squad that already boasts pace bowlers Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Saqib Mahmood, Chris Tremain, Nathan McAndrew, Gurinder Sandhu, and Brendan Doggett.

According to Thunder's Ben Cutting, who played alongside the youngster at Quetta, Hasnain is certain to 'hurry up' plenty of BBL batters - if given the opportunity.

"He bowls fast; easily at 150 km/h. He's a lovely young kid, and his team back home is keen for him to learn about the game and to also come out here and bowl fast," Sydney Thunder's website quoted Cutting as saying.

"Muhammad is going to love bowling in Australia. We have faster pitches and bigger boundaries - conditions that are far more conducive to bowling fast than they are in Pakistan," he added.

In 2019, Hasnain declared his arrival as a future star and at just 19, he entered the sport's record books as the youngest bowler to take a hattrick in a T20I match.

Sydney Thunder have won two out of four games in the ongoing BBL and will next meet Sydney Sixers on December 26.