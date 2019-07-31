Hasan Ali set to marry Haryana girl next month; pacer will be fourth Pakistan cricketer to marry an Indian

As per reports, the Pakistan pacer will be getting married to a Faridabad-based girl Shamia Arzoo, who's working as an aeronautical engineer in Dubai. The wedding is likely to be held at a hotel in Dubai on August 20.

26-year-old Shamia hails from Chandeni village of Nuh (Mewat) distrcit in Haryana. Her father Liyaqat Ali is a retired Block Development Officer with the state government and he lives in Faridabad.

Shamia's elder brother Akbar Ali was quoted by Indian Express as saying, "Yes, my sister Shamia will be getting married to Pakistani cricketer Hasan Ali next month in Dubai. We have been based in Faridabad for many years now. Shamia studied at Manav Rachna University in Faridabad and has worked in Jet Airways before working for Emirates Airlines as an aeronautical engineer in Dubai. The two families met in Dubai earlier this year and finalised the wedding."

Akbar said, "We will go to Dubai around August 15-16 where the nikaah will be held the same week and walima will be done later."

Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali to marry Haryana ‘aeronautical engineer’ Arzoo in Dubai. First time an Indian will now be teaching ‘theories of Swing’ to Pakistani bowler :) #Aviationexpert #cricket — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) July 31, 2019

Shami studied at St Peter's School, Sector 16, Faridabad before pursuing higher studies at DAV School, Sector 14, Faridabad. Later, she joined Manav Rachna University to learn aeronautical engineering and worked for Jet Airways.

Akbar further added that several of his ancestors shifted to Pakistan at the time of partition but his father's family stayed at his ancenstral village.

"My great grandfather Ghosi Khan's brother Khan Bahadur migrated to Pakistan from our ancestral village at the time of partition and are based in Kothi Naiyaki village in Kasur district in Pakistan. Khan Bhadur's son Sardar Tufail, who was chairman of Pakistan Railways Board, stayed in touch with our family," shared Ali.

Earlier on Tuesday, as the reports of him marrying an Indian girl cropped up Hasan Ali took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "just wanna clarify my wedding is not confirmed yet, our families have yet to meet and decide upon it. will make a public announcement very soon in sha allah. #gettingreadyforfamilymeetup."

just wanna clarify my wedding is not confirmed yet, our families have yet to meet and decide upon it. will make a public announcement very soon in sha allah. #gettingreadyforfamilymeetup — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) July 30, 2019

However, going with Shamia's brother's statement it seems everything has been planned.

Shami's other brother Anwar Ali was quoted by TOI as saying, "She will retain her Indian passport and they are going to settle down in Dubai. She is also working there and Hasan's family has no issue with it."

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik is married to Indian tennis player Sania Mirza, while Mohsin Khan had a short marriage with Bollywood actress Reena Roy. Legendary Pakistan cricketer Zaheer Abbas also has an Indian wife.