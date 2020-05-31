Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pakistan spin great Mushtaq Ahmed's son forays into singing

By Pti

Karachi, May 31: World Cup-winning former Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed's son Bazal has entered showbiz and the much-admired player-turned-coach has just one advice for him -- don't be involved in any scandals.

Bazal has forayed into singing and his first single is already out. He will also be appearing in TV dramas and films.

"Singing and Acting are a passion for my son. He spoke to me about it and I told him he should do whatever he feels is good for him. I will never try to stop him from pursuing his passion," said Mushtaq, who was a part if the 1992 World cup Winning Pakistan team.

"But yes I have told him to remember they are good and bad people in every industry and profession and he should not be involved in any scandals," he added.

Mushtaq is presently working at the Pakistan Cricket Board's High Performance Centre in Lahore.

Asked if he was surprised by son's disinterest in cricket, Mushtaq said he wasn't. "It is his career choice. I will always support him," he said.

Bazal's debut single has reportedly been well received and is also being promoted by Pakistani cricketers on social media. Mushtaq played 52 Tests and 144 ODIs for Pakistan, and has also been attached with several teams as spin bowling consultant or coach.

He is part of a group of former players, including Inzamam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Yousuf, and Saeed Anwar, who have in the last few years regularly attended religious preaching sessions.

Mushtaq said he would like to see his son succeed in his chosen profession. "He is a qualified architect and has done his higher studies in the UK but when he made a choice I backed him," he said.

More PAKISTAN News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 182,143 | World - 6,150,482
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, May 31, 2020, 19:05 [IST]
Other articles published on May 31, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue