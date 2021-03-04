Pakistan Super League season 6 postponed with immediate effect due to COVID-19 outbreak

Earlier on Thursday (March 4), PCB had confirmed that three more players from two different franchises in the PSL tested positive for Covid-19. PCB also said that all the positive cases will now isolate themselves for 10 days.

The PCB had also said HBL PSL 6 organising committee will hold a virtual meeting with the team owners and managements later to take a call. And from the meeting held, all involved decided to postpone the tournament with immediate effect.

"Following a meeting with the team owners and considering the health and wellbeing of all participants is paramount, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to postpone the HBL Pakistan Super League 6 with immediate effect," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

"The decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which had started on 20 February."

The domestic T20 tournament has been rocked by a series of COVID-19 cases with the governing body confirming on Thursday (March 4) that three unnamed players from two different teams tested positive for the disease. Only 14 games were completed in the 34-match tournament.

The PCB said it "will focus on the safe and secure passage of all participants, and arrange repeat PCR tests, vaccines and isolation facilities to the six participating sides."

📢 HBL PSL 6 POSTPONED



PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, Director – Commercial and Babar Hamid, will hold a media conference at the National Stadium at 3pm to provide further updates.



Read more:https://t.co/GM68WWmnT8



#HBLPSL6 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 4, 2021

Earlier, England batsman Tom Banton had claimed that he was one of the two foreign players who had tested positive for COVID-19 in the ongoing Pakistan Super League and he has been put under isolation.

PCB Director of Media Sami-ul Hasan Burney had announced on Tuesday (March 2) that two foreign players and one member of the support staff had tested positive for the virus. This was after Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed tested positive on Monday (March 1).

Burney, however, had not named the two players and the support staff member.

(With input from Agencies)