Cricket Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025: Where to Watch PAK vs BAN Super 4 Match in India, UK and USA Online? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 18:59 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Pakistan and Bangladesh are set to face off in the fifth Super Four fixture of the Asia Cup 2025 on Thursday, September 25, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. With India already securing their berth in the final after consecutive victories, this clash will decide who joins them in Sunday's title showdown.

Pakistan approach the game with renewed confidence after overcoming Sri Lanka, bouncing back strongly from their earlier defeat against India. Their bowlers were the standout performers in that contest, and once again, their effectiveness could prove decisive.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, head into this do-or-die encounter after resting key players in their loss to India. The return of Litton Das and Mahedi Hasan is expected to boost their balance and firepower.

The surface in Dubai has largely favoured batting during this tournament. While runs in the middle phase of the innings have been harder to come by, both the powerplay and death overs have allowed batters to accelerate. Chasing sides have generally had the upper hand here, and wayward bowling has often been punished. Fans can expect a high-stakes battle where the pressure of qualification will test both sides.

Pakistan and Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Squads

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali(w/c), Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Litton Das, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming: Where to Watch PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Match on TV and Online?

India

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh match will be telecast on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD channels from 8 pm IST on Thursday (Sept 25). The match will be live-streamed on Sony LIV app and website.

Pakistan

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup match will be telecast on PTV Sports from 7:30 pm Pakistan time, while the live streaming will be available on Tamasha app and website.

Bangladesh

The PAK vs BAN Group A match will be telecast on Gazi TV from 8:30 pm local time. The match can be live-streamed on the Rabbithole app and website.

United Kingdom

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh match will be telecast on TNT Sports network from 3:30 pm BST in the United Kingdom on Thursday.

USA

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh match can be watched via Willow TV network from 10 am ET / 7 am PT in USA on Thursday.